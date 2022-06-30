AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Sportsman suffer extra-inning defeat

FORT SMITH -- Russellville's Drew Vega and Ty Hipps saved their best for last at the plate Wednesday at Hunt's Park. Neither hitter had reached base entering the 10th inning, but they delivered when it mattered most.

Vega started the inning with a double and Hipps followed him with another double for a RBI. That gave Russellville back a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 10-inning, 5-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Fort Smith Sportsman.

"We talked about it before we went out to hit, I told Drew we both need to get hits here man," Hipps said. "We are the 1-2 hole and needed to put something together and get a run. It was good that we did."

Hipps' hit gave the Pirates a 4-3 edge. It wasn't exactly the plan for Hipps to be hitting for an RBI though. It worked out for the best for the Pirates.

"Coach pulled me aside and wanted me to get a bunt down the first base side with a lefty on the mound," Hipps said. "I haven't bunted in a while. I did my best, but fouled two off. I tried to do my best swinging away after that trying to do something with it. I just poked the bat out there and thankfully it went for a base hit."

John Read later got his first hit of the game as well with a bunt single in the top of the 10th inning. That RBI pushed the Pirates edge out to 5-3.

Hipps was also stellar on the mound for Russellville. He pitched 7 innings issuing 5 hits, 3 runs (1 earned) with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. He was followed by Porter Lee, who picked up the win. Lee tossed the final three innings allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

"I was really proud of our pitching," Russellville assistant coach Phil Vega said. "Ty did an outstanding job on the bump. Then Porter pitched really well. Ty is a gutty little gamer. He was at about 62 pitches through five innings. I asked him how he was feeling, and he wanted the complete game. Extra innings robbed him of that. Our pitchers were lights out."

Russellville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Jackson Crain, Landon Turner, Dalton Crumley and Matthew Moore followed each other with hits in a three-run, four-hit frame.

Fort Smith didn't waste any time cutting into that lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Reed Carroll blasted a deep home run to left field to cut the Russellville edge to 3-1.

The Sportsman got the bats going again in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Logan Taylor delivered a two-run hit to even the game at 3-3. But that was the last runs they could score in the game.

Fort Smith had a few opportunities it wasn't able to capitalize on with seven runners stranded in the game and some bad luck at the plate, Sportsman assistant coach Bill Kincannon said.

"We hit the ball hard, but we hit it right at them," Kincannon said. "That's kind of what happened to us in Omaha. I guess it followed us home. We barreled it up. You have to give credit to Russellville because they fielded those and got hits when they needed to."