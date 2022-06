Fayetteville, 1910: Today Razorback fans sit in the 76,000-seat Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. To watch the Hogs play 112 years ago, fans crowded low bleachers behind a wire fence on the edge of a field. The 1910 team, in winning 7 of 8 games, outscored opponents 221-19 — losing only to Kansas State. They defeated Henderson College 62-0 and posted wins over Louisiana State University and Texas A&M.

