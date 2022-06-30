ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Art and Story’ exhibit features works based on myth





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Inspired by myth

"Art and Story," including works by Randall Good and Gary Simmons that draw on mythology; collages by Jeri Hillis that combine painting and drawing with old stamps, envelopes and writing; and oil paintings by Rebecca Thompson, goes on display with a Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Avenue, Hot Springs.

Good will present a short talk on "A Fertile Partnership: Story and Art" and Simmons and Hillis will discuss the role that story plays in their work in one of the gallery's "Tea Talks," 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

The exhibit will be up through July 31. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

'Small Works'

The Arkansas Arts Council's 35th annual traveling "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, 39 works by Arkansas artists that are no larger than 18-by-24 inches, is on display Friday-Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

'Plate' artists sought

Downtown Little Rock Partnership, in conjunction with the state Division of Arkansas Heritage, is seeking requests for qualifications from artists to create a table-scape mural celebrating Arkansas Food Hall of Fame winners from 2016-22 on the lower section of the Ben E. Keith Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St., Little Rock. The idea is to choose "approximately" six artists, to create the mural — part of the partnership's public art initiative — that will consist of six plates, one per award-winning restaurant and one artist per plate, along with accompaniment (utensils, napkin, etc.). Any artist can apply; submit, via email to publicart@downtownLR.com, a resume and at least three, but no more than five, samples of previous work. Deadline to apply is July 15; budget is $500 per artist per plate. A complete list of specifications, details and guidelines is available at tinyurl.com/mrrtrx83.

THEATER: Run extended

Fayetteville theater company TheatreSquared, citing popular demand, has extended by seven shows through July 17 the run of its current production of "Miss You Like Hell" (music and lyrics by Erin McKeown, book and lyrics by Quiara Alegria Hudes, Pulitzer Prize-winning co-creator of "In the Heights"). Curtain times for the show, in TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

FILM: 'Inception to Projection'

Hot Springs-based Low Key Arts' hands-on "Inception to Projection" filmmaking program starts new six-week sessions Tuesday: a "traditional" track and a new advanced-projects course for program alumni. The program provides instruction, script development, crew, equipment and mentorship for the creation of an original short film. All classes will be taught virtually on Zoom with in-person production and editing in Hot Springs. Completed projects will screen at Low Key Arts' "2023 Arkansas Shorts — A Weekend of Short Film." Fee for each program is $325; need based scholarships are available. Register for the "traditional" project at tinyurl.com/ycxf4pbm; for the advanced projects sessions at tinyurl.com/474dzmh6.

Film camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds its Film Camp, 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15. Participants will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations centered upon the theme of "Space and Time." The camp is open to youngsters 12-17 and is limited to 15 participants; Little Rock filmmaker Michael Merritt is the instructor. Cost is $120, $100 for center members; full and partial income-based scholarships are available. Visit asc701.org/summer-camps, call (870) 536-3375 or email srahmaan@asc701.org.



