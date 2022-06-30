Benton School District OK’s bond issue application for construction of new middle school

BENTON -- The Benton School District on Wednesday evening approved a bond issue application to be sent to the state for the construction of a new middle school.

The State Board of Education will review the application in October. Bond issues are up for review every two months, and the deadline for August review has already passed.

During the Benton Board of Education's special board meeting, Stephens Inc. Senior Vice President of Public Finance Jack Truemper led a short presentation on financing the new building, which included the resolution to approve the $17 million bond application. Truemper said he would work with the board on a specific payment plan as they wait to hear back from the state board.

Benton School District currently has four elementary schools, a middle school, a junior high school and a high school. The district is also working toward opening another elementary school, with construction set to finish up next summer.

Truemper said his goal would be for the board's payments to be lower at the start and increase as time goes on. This would best balance the spending on the new middle school with the spending on the new elementary school, he said.

Building new schools in Benton aligns with the area's recent population growth. In 2020, Benton had a population of 37,996 residents. Its population has increased by 22.86% since the 2010 census, which recorded a population of 30,927 for the town. Saline County, where Benton is, also grew from 107,118 residents in 2010 to 123,416 in 2020.

The neighboring Bryant School District is also growing. With eight elementary schools, two middle schools, a junior high school and a high school, the district serves more than 9,300 students. Voters in the Bryant School District in 2017 approved a millage rate increase of 3.6 mills to fund building projects, including the construction of Parkway Elementary School in 2018 and additions to Bryant High School in 2019 and 2020.

During his presentation, Truemper told the board Benton has a history of growing assessments and generated more revenue every year since 2015, consistent with this population growth.

"These are the things you want to see," he said.

Clayton Vaden, an architect with Lewis Architects Engineers, also joined the board for Wednesday's meeting and answered questions related to the process of constructing both schools. He said ideally his group will finish drawings for the middle school by September, submit them for approval in October, place bids in November or December and begin construction in January.

Vaden said with the current time frame, the school district can save costs by sharing staff and equipment during about six months of overlapping construction on the two schools, which will be "a stone's throw" apart and near Benton High School. Ultimately, he said, getting started with the process soon will save costs for the district.

Vaden told the board his firm had already showed district Superintendent Kim Anderson some early drawings of the new middle school. In the interest of time, Vaden said he's working to "move things along."

"We've been moving forward at our own risk," he said.

Anderson told the board the reason she hopes to move forward on the new middle school is ultimately for cost-saving purposes. Others agreed, and commented they're not sure about the exact costs for the building projects but they are certain they're going to rise. She also said shipping delays could be a concern.

Board members also heard from interior designer Carmen Brown, who works for Lewis Architects Engineers. She led the group through a comprehensive view of the new elementary school's design and feature colors, which will be "true Benton burgundy," gray and white.

As board President Holly Little commented, Brown said the "whole point" of her vision is to ensure the new school will be as kid-friendly as possible. She also explained certain design elements with the purpose of muffling noise and keeping the school building clean.

Superintendent Anderson said she felt proud the new school will also have the signature Benton School District colors. She said sometimes as a district grows, schools lose continuity. According to Anderson, the new elementary school's design palette will highlight the unity of the school district.

"I'm going to stress that," Anderson said. "Panthers everywhere, not just at the high school."