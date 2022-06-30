Blues by Budweiser concert will feature D.K. Harrell Band

The “Blues By Budweiser” concert series will feature the D.K. Harrell Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Admission is free for Port City Blues Society members and $5 for others. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a Port City Blues Society news release.

“Playing in the tradition of B.B. King, while providing a fresh perspective of classic blues, D.K. Harrell has been turning heads and winning awards,” according to the release. “Harrell is the winner of the 2022 B.B. King — King of the Blues Award to be presented by the Jus’ Blues Music Foundation. This year, he made it to the finals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis hosted by the Blues Foundation, where he and his band placed third overall in the competition.” Playing with Harrell on Saturday will be special guest, P.K. Hanna, on keyboard and vocals.

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of the Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society also hosts a free blues jam from 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays at RJ’s Grill & Bar, where area musicians converge to play live blues.

Details: facebook.com/PCBlues-Society .