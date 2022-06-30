Board lays out plans for Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine has announced the next steps in its development, including a new name reflecting its founder's commitment and plans for a state-of-the-art medical education facility to be built in the city, according to a news release.

Founded in 2021 by Walton, the School of Medicine -- formerly named Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences -- will offer a four-year medical degree program integrating conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices, according to the release.

The medical school aims to help students rise to the health challenges of the 21st century with a focus on mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. Plans include an attached clinic for training in these concepts. The school seeks to be a national medical school with the goal of welcoming its inaugural class in 2025, pending programmatic and institutional accreditation, according to the release.

The school's board held its first meeting Wednesday and voted unanimously to approve the name change.

Walton's commitment to a holistic approach to health care includes a partnership with Cleveland Clinic and the Washington Regional Medical System to create a transformative health care system, according to the release.

"We are honored to add Alice L. Walton to the School of Medicine's name, highlighting our founder's dedication to reimagining medical education," said Walter Harris, chief operating officer for the school. "The school will remain grounded in whole health principles and teaching philosophies, poised to attract the best talent and create a pipeline for a new generation of whole health leaders."

Equity, diversity and inclusion will be high-priority areas.

The Arkansas-based firm Polk Stanley Wilcox has been selected as the lead architect for the school's building project. Construction of the 154,000-square-foot building will begin in spring 2023, according to the release. The school will be east of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and connected through the trails to its sister organization, Whole Health Institute, according to the release.

The building design features four levels and will include learning halls and small group rooms, a library, clinical teaching spaces, administrative offices, a student lounge, theater, and recreation and wellness areas. Underground parking as well as an entry-level parking area for visitors completes the design, according to the release.

The building's front corner elevates above the ground-plane, creating a protective canopy on the building's public facade facing Northeast J Street, according to the release.

Outdoor features of the rooftop park and surrounding site, designed by New York City-based design studio OSD, focus on integrating the building with the woodlands of Crystal Bridges. The site's landscape features include a woodland meditation and foraging and healing gardens, wetland, outdoor classrooms, urban farming space and a rooftop terrace, according to the release.