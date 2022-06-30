Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, June 30

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to board Chairman Michael Adam. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted; address issues of proof of voter ID; make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings; process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Friday, July 1

Platinum Hitz to play at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring music by Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 1. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to patrons 21 or older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. "This multi-instrumental and vocal performing group will have audiences dancing to R&B, jazz, and more," according to the news release. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Through Friday, July 1

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The deadline to register is July 1. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon, June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Friday, July 1

Offices to close for July 4

Several agencies announced that they will be closed in observance of July 4: Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar. The Pine Bluff City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Waste Management will be closed Monday and trash collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, according to their website. Liberty Utilities will be closed. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices and senior centers will be closed Monday; however, their Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will transport dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments Monday.

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Saturday, July 2

Redfield plans fireworks

The Redfield Chamber of Commerce will host the Redfield 4th of July parade and fireworks Saturday. The parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Sunset apartments and proceed to River Road. The event will be followed by Poppin' on the River featuring fireworks, music, food, and other activities from 5-9 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Monday, July 4

Regional Park to host July 4 fireworks

The July 4 fireworks show will take place Monday at the softball complex in Pine Bluff's Regional Park, according to Kerry Battle, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association. Southeast Arkansas' largest display of fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The celebration will also include a live broadcast, according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department. Admission for viewing is free. There will be limited parking near the softball complex as well as Saracen Landing. Parking will also be available at the Jefferson County Courthouse parking lot and surrounding areas, according to the news release. In case of severe weather, the fireworks will be conducted at 9 p.m. July 5. Details: (870) 692-8601 or (870) 536-0920.

White Hall to host fireworks

The 2022 fireworks celebration at White Hall will be held outside the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, on July 4 at dusk, the same as last year, weather permitting, a spokesman said. Last year's event was held in front of the community center and people were asked to bring their lawn chairs. It's free and open to the public.

Wednesday, July 6

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 7

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Friday, July 8

ASC hosts Comic Relief

The community is invited to join the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. July 8 for ART Works Presents: Comic Relief. The event will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons over the age of 21. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Comedian Zach Hayes will host this improv event perfect for comic artists, creatives and all who just enjoy a good laugh. Attendees ages 16 and up can show off their comedic stylings through an open-mic forum. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win door prizes.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

Saturday, July 9

Collage Coaster Workshop set

People can enjoy a collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. July 9 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of four unique coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The workshop is limited to 12 students ages 21 and older.

Funday: Magnetic Process Art set

Participants can merge process art and science to create paintings using magnets from 1-3 p.m. July 9 during the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Second Saturday Family FunDay event. This abstract art focuses on creating something beautiful out of the unexpected.

Sunday, July 10

Art league sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet July 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The league encourages members to bring paintings to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following month when members will vote on new work, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 12

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Tuesdays, July 12 and July 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno and chess. Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

Saturday, July 16

ASC hosts "Big Piph" Morrow Hip-hop workshop

Children ages 10-17 will learn to write and perform hip-hop with "Hip-Hop Community Builder" Epiphany "Big Piph" Morrow 1-2:30 p.m. July 16. The workshop will be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's home facility, 701 S. Main St. Morrow is a Stanford-educated emcee and a native of Pine Bluff. He performs regularly with his seven-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, has worked with major industry acts, and was lead coordinator of Global Kids-Arkansas. For more information about Morrow and to see more of his projects, visit his website epiphanymorrow.com. To register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/youth-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites patrons 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on July 16. The cost is "pay-what-you-can," with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The same number can be used for the required advanced registration or by signing up at asc701.org/yoga.

Monday, July 18

Art league hosts watercolor workshop

The Pine Bluff Art League will host award-winning watercolorist Gary Alexander in a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $35 to attend. Alexander previously presented a watercolor demo to the PBAL where he demonstrated a variety of techniques used in the medium.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Education co-op sets summer camp

Seventh-ninth graders are invited to participate in the STEAM on the River summer camp at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC), 912 W. Sixth Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 18-21 and July 25-28. The deadline to enroll in ths free event is July 11. STEAM on the River was developed for students interested in science, engineering, art, and innovation, according to a news release. Students will utilize drones, robots, sensors and other technology to conduct experiences in the field. They will use their collected data to solve real world problems and design presentations to communicate their findings to various audiences. Details: Bill Shelly, camp director, (870) 730-2933; shellyb@aresc.k12.ar.us; or ARESC (870) 534-6129 or https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/aegis.

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 22

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.