Camden man accused of raping teen at gunpoint

A Camden man is currently being held on charges of rape, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief, court documents filed Tuesday state.

Tevion Davis, 21, is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint after contacting her on social media with a fake profile, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states, Davis denied having contact with the victim, but investigators said phone records indicated he called her and had her listed in his contact information. The call log showed he called her multiple times in a short time frame, the affidavit states.

Davis remained in the Ouachita County jail on Thursday morning, according to an online inmate roster. Court documents indicate he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.



