Carin Schoppmeyer: Shop, savor and spark hope in July

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Walmart AMP and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

4 6 p.m. -- The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will "Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers," organizers say. Guests will be treated to SoNA's patriotic pops performance, under the direction of Paul Haas. "SoNA's concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation's veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation's armed forces."

Gates open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Information: (479) 443-5600 or amptickets.com.

Paradise Found 5K Trail Run

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve

9 7 a.m. -- Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville will play host to the inaugural Paradise Found 5K Trail Run. Organizers say: "All participants will receive a special finisher medal (designed with the locally famous "Paradise Found" neon sign in mind) and an exclusive Paradise Found race T-shirt. Awards will be given out to the top overall runners as well as the top three in each age group. The race will begin and end at The Homestead near Airship Coffee and will not have a cutoff time, welcoming walkers and runners of all paces to join."

"Paradise Found 5K is the perfect opportunity for those new to trail running to get involved," says Layne Hyatt, event director. "Hosting this trail run allows us to invite communities outside of the mountain biking world to experience the natural beauty and uniqueness of Coler."

Information: peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/.

Firefly Fling Family Festival

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

16 5-10 p.m. -- The family-friendly Firefly Fling at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks returns and will feature live music and children's activities. Organizers say: "Come dressed as your favorite fairy or woodland creature. Before dark, community groups will offer engaging and fun activities like fairy house building, nature stations, face painting, giant bubbles, an obstacle course and more! There will be pony rides, a live mermaid, fairy, pirate and unicorn, plus butterfly stilt walkers roaming the grounds.

"Cellist Auralai will play under the arbor starting at 5 pm. Jennifer Brinkley will have a story time featuring live animals for the littlest fireflies at 5:45. Then, beginning at 6:30, children's musician Katie Dwyer will perform an interactive concert for kids, followed by the Melody Pond Band at 7:45. JukeBoxx will take the arbor stage at 8:45. A fire dancing finale will end the night."

Tickets before July 15 are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 0-13 or $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-13 at the gate (if not sold out). Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Dog Days of Summer

Humane Society of the Ozarks

17 noon-5 p.m. -- Dogs are welcome to Dog Days of Summer at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale. Supporters will be able to enjoy the winery's 60 acres, and 10 percent of food and wine sales will benefit the society. Admission is free. There will be a silent auction, adoptable pets, door prizes and more. Information: (479) 444-7837 or hsozarks.org.

Art of Wine Festival

Walton Arts Center

19 6 p.m. -- The 2022 Art of Wine festival to benefit the Walton Arts Center will begin with the Winemaker's Dinner on the stage of the center's Baum Walker Hall. Guests will enjoy a six-course tasting dinner with pairings. Tickets for the cocktail-attire event are $500 and limited.

22 7-11 p.m. -- Uncorked! wine tasting at the arts center will offer a selection of more than 400 wines from around the world and food from area restaurants. Tickets are $75 for general admission or $150 for admission to the Reserve Room.

Information: (479) 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Christmas in July

The Bonneville House, Fort Smith Museum of History, The Clayton House

21-23 -- The Bonneville House, Fort Smith Museum of History and The Clayton House will benefit from a "three-day collaborative event (that) will celebrate all the feels of Christmas and excitement of early holiday shopping," organizers say. Vendors will be set up at The Bonneville House, Fort Smith Museum of History and The Clayton House.

Additional activities include a VIP kick-off luau Thursday evening at the Bakery District, Friday and Saturday shopping with children's activities and tasty food trucks, a "Sip & Shop" event Friday night, and Merry Morning Mimosa Saturday morning shopping.

Information: facebook.com/ChristmasInJulyFS

Spark of Hope

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

28 6-8 p.m. -- The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will host its Spark of Hope Campaign and awards ceremony at the Rogers Convention Center. The evening includes dinner, awarding of endowed scholarships and the presentation of the Spark of Hope Awards. Corporate sponsorships are available. Contact Steven Hinds, senior director of corporate giving, at (479) 254-8550, ext. 103, or steven@spsfnwa.org.

Dream Big Charity Gala

Children's Safety Center

30 7-11 p.m. -- The 15th annual Dream Big Charity Gala at Fayetteville Town Center will have a circus theme and benefit the Children's Safety Center. The benefit will include carnival games, dinner from area restaurants, live music from Boom! Kinetic, cirque acts, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets are $75. Information: (479) 872-6183.

Tom and Nancy Scherrey, standing in for Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in July, help welcome guests to the fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



STAFF PHOTO SAMANTHA BAKER Cover photo shot on May 31, 2013, at the Springdale Morning News office for What's Up! section about the Art of Wine at the Walton Art's Center.

