Crash in Johnson County kills 1, injures 2, troopers say

A woman was killed following a crash on U.S. 64 in Johnson County on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Bee Bee Win, 42, of Clarksville was a passenger in a 2007 Honda that was traveling north on Carlton Drive. The vehicle was hit by a 2008 Chrysler headed east on U.S. 64. at about 5:15 p.m., the report states.

The Honda was being driven by a minor whose name wasn’t included in the report, troopers said. The Chrysler was driven by a 43-year-old man from Lamar, according to the report.

Both drivers were injured and taken to Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville to be treated for their injuries.

According to the report, the Chrysler hit the Honda on the left side of the vehicle. This caused the Honda to exit the highway to the north, crossing the westbound lane of West Cherry Street.

The report states the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.