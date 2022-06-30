Marriage Licenses

Billy Wilson, 69, and Sharon Johnson, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Jon Shirron, 38, and Ma Bal-Ot, 29, both of Little Rock.

Mai Thuoc, 69, and Van Phan, 45, both of Sherwood.

Ibrahim Shehadeh, 48, and Leigh Torrence, 31, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2297. Kelly Nguyen v. Thao Hoang.

22-2298. Tayo Thomas v. Steven Thomas.

22-2300. Lesly Palicia v. Noah Palicia.

22-2301. Jonathan Gillip v. Mary Gillip.

GRANTED

22-162. Patricia Franz v. David Franz.

22-786. Lajean McCullough v. George Frisch.

22-859. Melvin Lunnie v. Diane Lunnie.

22-1353. Jamie Jones v. Ronnie Jones II.

22-1436. Paul Black v. Deborah Black.

22-1525. Caitlin Perry v. Bryan Frazier.

22-1637. Julie Polsky v. Kevin Lane.

22-1769. Sarah Palmiero v. Gianni Palmiero.