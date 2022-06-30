EDITORIAL: Not even punny

About this time last year, the White House tweeted the good news: The price of your July Fourth barbecue had dropped! So eat up, America, the Biden economic plan was working.

Here is the tweet, puns and all, from July 1, 2021: "Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It's a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that is something we can all relish."

We imagine people get paid to do that.

This year, however, there wasn't a similar upbeat tweet. Because this year Americans are paying about $10 more on the standard Independence Day barbecue. The same Farm Bureau says its annual go-to menu to feed 10 people costs $69.68 today, compared to $59.50 last year.

If the White House can take credit for a 1 percent decrease in barbecue prices one year, shouldn't it be blamed for a 17 percent increase the next year?

And that's if you don't go heavy on the hamburgers. According to the papers, the price for ground beef is up 36 percent since last year.

Hot dog, with this kind of inflation we might have to have mac and cheese.