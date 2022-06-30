Sections
FBI, police conduct central Arkansas warrant operation

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m.
The FBI conducts a court-authorized operation with the Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday at Natural Spa on Kanis Road. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

FBI agents, with the help of local law enforcement, were at several locations in Little Rock and Benton on Wednesday conducting a "court-authorized" operation, according to a statement from the bureau's Little Rock field office.

There was no threat to public safety, but law enforcement might be on the scene for several hours Wednesday afternoon, the statement advised.

One of the locations where agents and police were spotted was Natural Spa at 11517 Kanis Road in Little Rock.

FBI presence at the various locations in central Arkansas was part of the same warrant operation, FBI spokesman Connor Hagan said.

Also taking part in the operation were agents from the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations division and officers from Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock and Benton police departments and the Saline County sheriff's office.

Print Headline: FBI, police conduct warrant operation

