FYI: Music and theater happening tonight

Today

Gallery Conversation -- Behind the Scenes of "Let's Talk": Research And Evaluation, 1 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview -- "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! at Turnbow -- Arkansauce with openers The Mountain Gypsies, 6:30 p.m., Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Virtual Lecture -- "The Dirty South" artist TJ Dedeaux-Norris, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series -- The Claudettes, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"FLEX" -- Women's basketball in a small Southern town, 7:30 p.m. except Saturday & Sunday, when there is a 2 p.m. matinee, through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," extended through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Opal Agafia's Ozark Mountain Soul Festival -- Featuring Jon Stickley Trio, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, The Hillbenders, Mountain Sprout, The Burney Sisters, Chucky Waggs, Rachel Ammons, Pretend Friend, Red Oak Ruse, Patti Steel and Dimetrip, today-Saturday ($65 for one day; $135 for three-day pass) at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lake in Eureka Springs. opalagafia.com

Friday

Fayetteville Movement Festival -- July 1-3, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $155 for all three days. fayettevillemovementfestival.com.

Member Preview -- "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Finding Nemo" in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Outlaw Music Festival -- With Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell, 4:30 p.m. ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m & 6:30 p.m.., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

__

Saturday

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids -- Bike & Book Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Presto the Magician -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saurday -- LEGO free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Jaws," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert -- Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Luna Luna, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Railyard Live Concert Series -- With 90Lb Wrench, 8 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com