Get to know: LB commitment Alex Sanford

Three-star linebacker Alex Sanford was one of two defensive commitments for the Razorbacks on Sunday.

He and 10 other prospects made official visits to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Sanford, 6-3, 240 pounds, of Oxford, Miss., picked Arkansas over offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Memphis, South Alabama, Jackson State, Troy and other schools. He and his family previously visited the Razorbacks on March 12.

An On3.com 3-star prospect, he recorded 131 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and 2 blocked punts as a junior.

Nickname: Alex

Favorite thing about playing LB: You get to hit everyone

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer is: A person who is going to keep it real

Funniest football moment: When I had to wear the number 70 as a linebacker my freshman year

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Photography with my cousin in Milwaukee

My mom is always on me to: Take a break

Must-watch TV: SpongeBob

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Don’t have pet peeves

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jay-Z

My hidden talent is: I can sing

Your favorite fast food chain: Wendy’s

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Watermelon and cantaloupe

I will never ever eat: Peppers

Favorite junk food: Skittles

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Rihanna

I’m terrified of: Heights

Cat or dog person: Dog

Do you think aliens really exist: Yes

Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: I prefer instagram. Speaking of Instagram, follow me @alexsanford0

Best advice I’ve received: Never let up off that gas

Role model and why: All the men in my life

Three words to describe me: Learner, lovable, playful

People would be surprised that I: Took martial arts when I was younger