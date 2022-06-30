Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Tuesday testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that she was told by a member of then-President Donald Trump's security team that Trump had fought a security official for control of the presidential SUV on Jan. 6, 2021, as he left a political rally and demanded to be taken to the Capitol as the riot began. A story in Wednesday's editions failed to make clear that Hutchinson didn't witness the alleged confrontation, which has since been denied by two Secret Service agents.
Getting it straightToday at 3:29 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
