LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Greg ‘Big Papa’ Binns brings blues to Spa City park

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

7-10 p.m.: Amy McBryde

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Frank Turner ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Keith Wallen (of Breaking Benjamin) with Nate Bergman ($20)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Annie Ford & Brent LaBeau (free)

8 p.m.: Diamond States, Funkanites ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Nathan Turner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Egotrip

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Sean Michel

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bridge Street Live, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5-10 p.m.: DJ Kramer, DJ Abnormal, DJ Terence

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp

7 p.m.: Kenny Chesney, with Carly Pearce

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: GriffinAF

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757

7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Rev Room

8-10:15 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show; $12 limited reserved seating)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Phlegms, Peach Blush, Moonmane, Benadrill ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Mike Dillon Band ($10)

ALEXANDER

◼️ July 4th Festival, Lake Norrell Road; (501) 455-3519

6 p.m.: Karla Case Band

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday Monthly Market, Washington and Adams streets; (870) 807-1468

6-9 p.m.: The Experience

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: The Back Beats ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Donnie Lee Strickland

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Petrella ($10 advance; $15 at the door)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman

LOWELL

◼️ Slow & Lowell BBQ Festival, The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington; (479) 347-4966

4:30 p.m.: The Cate Brothers, Trout Fishing in America, Brick Fields Blues Band (free)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Glen Parker

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Dylan Osmon

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Live at 5, Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5 p.m.: Platinum Hitz (members, $5; nonmembers, $10)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5:40 p.m.: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell and Particle Kid ($39.50-$209.50)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Fassler Hall

7 p.m.: We Few

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Stone the Crow

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Tyler Braden with Huckleberry Jam

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Independent's Day: Q.G. The Blackknight, Qui Shanti, Paradox, Langston Okinawa ($10)

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Akeem Kemp Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7-10 p.m.: Andy Whitten and Josh

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Fairfield Bay Marina, 4350 Arkansas 330 South

7 p.m.: The Shotgun Billys

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court

6-9 p.m. Wood 'n Wind

◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808

3-6 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns (free)

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

6 p.m. "Sonic Slam" with Tom Keifer (of Cinderella) Band, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Big Dam Horns

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: "Million Dollar Reunion (Sun Records + tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins) ($30-$40)

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

8-10 p.m.: Creed Fisher (sold out; for waiting list, email Darrell@vaporslive.com)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

LOWELL

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 N.; (479) 634-3791

6 p.m.: Brick Fields Duo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Rebecca Jed

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io

8 p.m.: Risky Business

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Hayden Powell

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Batterton & Edwards

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: DK Harrell

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

7 p.m.: Sunday Jam with Jess Hoggard

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo; 4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: AJJ with Open Mike Eagle ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ Stickyz

9:30 p.m.: Velvetina's Little Burlesque Show ($15 reserved seating; $10 standing)

HENSLEY

◼️ Porch Fest, 19820 Philis Drive

6:30 p.m.: The Gravel Yard, Cliff & Susan ($60)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Oaklawn – Pop's Lounge

7-11 p.m.: Rockey Jones

POYEN

◼️ Poyen Assembly of God, 14055 U.S. 270 West; (501) 337-1396

6 p.m.: Crutchfield The Band

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Suicide Commando, with Luna 13 ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

CAMDEN

◼️ Star Spangled Spectacular, Camden Municipal Airport, 255 Airport Road; (870) 807-1468; explorecamden.com

7-8 p.m.: Crutchfield The Band, Zac Dunlap

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

7-11 p.m.: Slutbomb, ROAR

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: Pop Evil, with Oxymorrons, Zillion ($20-$35)

Amanda Shires is hitting the road for her “Take It Like A Man” tour, which stops in Little Rock Nov. 15 at the Rev Room. Tickets are on sale now. (AP file/Invision/Al Wagner)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Amanda Shires brings her "Take It Like a Man" tour to the Rev Room in Little Rock at 8 p.m. Nov. 15, and general admission tickets, $25, are on sale.

◼️ Shovels & Rope performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, along with Buffalo Nichols and Tre' Burt, at CHARTS Theatre in North Little Rock, and tickets, $20-$49, at uaptc.universitytickets.com or $250 for VIP, at oxfordamericangoods.org. The concert is a fundraiser marking the 30th anniversary of Oxford American magazine.

