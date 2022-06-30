Gregory, Trest latest Arkansas transfers





FAYETTEVILLE -- Left fielder Zack Gregory and pitcher Elijah Trest will apparently be the next members of the University of Arkansas team to transfer.

Gregory announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on social media Wednesday, while Trest was listed on a transfer tracker by D1baseball.com. An Arkansas team spokesman could not confirm whether Trest would transfer.

"What a ride," Gregory wrote on his Instagram page. "I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I was given at the University of Arkansas. Thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and the best fans in the nation for making me feel at home! Thank you to my family for always supporting me and all the sacrifice you have made for me. I will be entering my name into the transfer portal to utilize my last year of eligibility. Always & forever a Hog."

Gregory redshirted his first season with the Razorbacks in 2019 and played in 10 games before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He found expanded playing time in 2021 when he started 32 games and played in 11 others.

He was the Razorbacks' regular starter in left field and a team captain this season, when he started 53 games. Gregory batted .212 with 42 runs, 5 home runs and 18 RBI. He led the team with 16 hit by pitches, was third with a .414 on-base percentage and fourth with 35 walks.

With Gregory transferring, Arkansas will likely have to replace seven of its eight every-day position starters in 2023, including all three outfielders. Center fielder Braydon Webb, right fielder Chris Lanzilli and catcher Michael Turner are out of eligibility, while second baseman Robert Moore, shortstop Jalen Battles and third baseman Cayden Wallace are expected to be drafted and sign professionally.

First baseman Peyton Stovall was a freshman this season and is expected to return.

Trest, who has one season of eligibility remaining, had a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 innings of relief this season for the Razorbacks. He struck out 17, walked 12 and had a team-low .125 batting average against.

The Colorado Rockies drafted Trest in the 19th round of the MLB Draft last year, but he chose to return to Arkansas. He pitched mostly in nonconference games this year, but made the Razorbacks' postseason travel roster and pitched twice during the NCAA Tournament.

He allowed 1 hit and recorded 2 outs during a June 5 loss to Oklahoma State in the regional round, and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief during a June 20 game against Ole Miss at the College World Series.

A native of White Oak, Texas, Trest has pitched 57 innings in 45 games during his career with the Razorbacks, including career highs of 15 appearances and 17 innings as a freshman in 2019. He factored into four decisions, including a loss at Missouri on March 26 and Arkansas' season-opening victory over Texas Tech last season.

Gregory and Trest are the eighth and ninth members of this season's team to enter the transfer portal. Six of the nine were on the team's postseason travel roster.

Catcher Dylan Leach (Missouri) and pitcher Heston Tole (Texas) have announced their transfer destinations. Pitcher Gabe Starks and utility player Max Soliz entered the portal earlier this week.





Elijah Trest





