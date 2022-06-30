DEAR HELOISE: Recently, your column ran a letter from a 90-year-old regarding notepads placed in several rooms for memory joggers. I am 92 and active, and a few years back I found that a small handheld personal recorder serves me quite well in this way.

I have it in my pocket when moving about, by my chair when reading, on the nightstand at night, etc. It is invaluable in reminding me to email, phone or add to shopping lists, or to remember a simple chore.

-- Mrs. Lou T. Dagel,

Seguin, Texas

DEAR READERS: You can quick-clean combs and brushes just by soaking them in a baking soda and water mixture (4 tablespoons of baking soda dissolved in 1 quart of water).

FYI: Is your dishwasher smelly? Sprinkle baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher between uses to aid in controlling odor.

DEAR HELOISE: In a recent column a reader wrote about items being stolen from their front porch. I'm surprised you didn't mention reporting the theft. The homeowner might not recognize the thief. But the police might already have a file on the person. The police are the obvious ones to be gathering clues from various reports and videos -- including not only appearance and vehicle descriptions, but patterns in streets targeted, times of day, teams of thieves, etc. -- in order to stop what often are well-organized operations.

The police also can record what was stolen for their regular pawn shop checks. Also, report the theft to your homeowners association to alert your neighbors. You can be sure yours isn't the only porch in your neighborhood to have been hit. And most regular online sources allow you to write in any special delivery instructions. If you have a neighbor who's regularly home during the day, you might want to have the package delivered to them.

-- Jane Meredith,

Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: When placing your purse in the seat of the shopping cart, buckle the child safety belt through the strap and make sure the purse is closed. I've seen so many times when the shopper's back is turned, and someone could easily swipe the purse or wallet.

-- Cindy Conley,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

DEAR HELOISE: I changed my purse around so I have one small pocket just for my keys. But I didn't stop there, I made a copy of the key and put it on my work keys. So if I forget my keys (which is happening less as I stress to put it in the pocket where it belongs), I can still get in with my work keys. Thank you for all the great information.

-- Kathleen L.,

Lomita, Calif.