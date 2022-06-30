• Janice Hahn, a Los Angeles County supervisor, saw her efforts come to fruition as the board voted to return ownership of prime California beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land in the 1920s.

• Jason Williams, New Orleans district attorney, said he "will not shift priorities" away from violent crime, and a resolution calling on police and prosecutors to make investigations and prosecutions of abortions "the lowest priority for enforcement" was introduced by three City Council members.

• Al-Ashraf Khalil, owner of a Philadelphia building that caught fire and collapsed, killing a city firefighter and injuring five other people, was charged with setting the blaze, with the arresting officers using handcuffs that bore the deceased firefighter's initials.

• Matt Salmon, a former Arizona congressman, said "numbers are numbers" as he dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination for governor just a week before early ballots are mailed, leaving two top contenders.

• Frank Popolizio of Homestead Farms and Ranch near Albany, N.Y., said "it is an opportunity; there's obviously going to be a demand for it" as the state's recreational marijuana market begins sprouting on farms around the state.

• Megan Winton of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and other great white shark researchers reminded Cape Cod, Mass., visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region's famous predators.

• Eric Adams, New York City mayor and a former police officer, said "we should not think these are just kits used for hobbyists; they are being used by murderers," as officials announced lawsuits against 10 sellers of gun parts they said can be made into untraceable ghost guns.

• Greg E. Lindberg, a major North Carolina political donor serving a seven-year prison sentence, may face retrial, but still saw his conspiracy and bribery convictions tossed out by a federal appeals court that found the trial judge erred on jury instructions.

• Caroline Wanga of New Orleans' Essence Festival of Culture celebrated the return of a pandemic-interrupted staple "that celebrates community and empowers equity," embracing the 4th of July weekend with the theme "It's The Black Joy For Me."