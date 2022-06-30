James Hales: Believers of every faith helped build churches, community of today

Rogers has a rich history of great contributions by folks with strong religious convictions, and I thought it would be interesting and informative to continue a review of the origins of a few of the congregations and where they are today.

Last time, we looked at the Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church, one of the earliest congregations in the Rogers area, founded in 1869 when the congregation met in the old Droke schoolhouse located 1½ miles west of the present church; the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), members of which began meeting in their homes to worship in 1880; and the first Catholic services held in Rogers, which were in 1910 in the Gem Theater on the north side of Walnut Street between First and Second streets.

Today, we continue with the origin of the Methodist Church in Rogers, which is the story of two churches, the Methodist Episcopal Church, North (First Methodist) and the Methodist Episcopal Church South (Central Methodist).

In 1890, the Methodist Church, South, built a brick church at 116 W. Cherry St. (Parts of this building still exist but are covered with metal siding, now the Northwest Welding and Machine Shop.) The Methodist Church, South, built a new church in 1908 at Third and Elm streets designed by noted Rogers architect A.O. Clarke. Meanwhile, the Methodist Church, North, completed their own church, also designed by A. O. Clarke, in 1908 at Chestnut and Second streets. The two churches were almost identical. The two congregations merged in 1937 and retained the Central Methodist Church building at Third and Elm -- which is still thriving today and is the only surviving church in Rogers of five designed by Clarke.

In 1968, Central Methodist in Rogers became the Central United Methodist Church. Church leaders in 1969 were Harold Wardlaw, T. V. Hilt, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Morgan, Mrs. Joe Bill Hackler, Joe Mitchell, John Lewis, Cecil Miller and many others. (Rogers Daily News, July 11, 1969)

In the mid-1990s, the Central United Methodist congregation at Third and Elm split. Two-thirds of the members wanted to expand, and since there was no room to grow at the downtown site, they purchased 38 acres of land at South 26th and New Hope. They built a huge new church and facilities and retained the name Central United Methodist Church. The remaining members stayed in the historic building built in 1908 and received a new charter to become the First United Methodist Church.

In 1895, J. Wade Sikes donated the land at 323 S. Second St. for the First Baptist Church. A small church was built and used by the congregation until 1905. The frame church was moved, and a new brick church, also designed by Clarke, was built. This building served the congregation until it was outgrown, and in 1961, an 11-acre tract was acquired at West Olive and North Eighth streets for $15,000.

In May, 1966, the new First Baptist Church accommodated 650 in the educational area and 600 in the worship area. The cost of the structure was in excess of $350,000. The building committee was composed of Pastor Dean Newberry Jr., Miles Norwood, chairman, R. L. Vogt, Bill Paul, Ray Beecher, Bob Balch, Homer Wilmoth, Jack Yates, Ralph Brooks, Bill Clark, and Irma Hicks. The congregation held the first services in the new complex on June 18, 1967.

The historic building at 323 S. Second St. burned in 1968, and today the site is the parking lot for the Rogers Historical Museum.

About 2006, The First Baptist Church acquired land and built a huge new campus at 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road. They retained and still use the campus at 626 W. Olive St.

The origin of the First Presbyterian Church began in 1881, the same year Rogers was founded. B.F. Sikes, owner of the original town site, donated land for the church at the corner of Second and Poplar, where Poplar Plaza now stands. The church remained in service on the site until 1914 when it was torn down in order to build the Mutual Aid Union Building (now Poplar Plaza). The Congregational Church later became Cumberland Presbyterian and then the First Presbyterian Church and founded the Rogers Academy in 1882 due to the influence of Mrs. C.W. Rogers, the wife of the railroad official for whom the town was named. The Rogers Academy opened in 1883 and educated students until 1914. The academy was controlled first by the Congregational Church and later by the Presbyterian Church after the two congregations merged in 1911.

The Cumberland Presbyterian was organized in 1883, but did not have a building of its own until 1894, when they built a frame church on the northwest corner of Walnut and Fourth. The congregation soon outgrew this building, and in 1914 they sold the old frame building to the Catholic Church, which moved it to another location. A new church building, designed by Clarke, was built for the First Presbyterian Church on the northwest corner of Walnut and Fourth in 1914.

The congregation continued to grow, and a beautiful new church was built in 1994 at the southeast corner of New Hope and South 26th Street. The historic church building built in 1914 was sold to First Western Bank and Trust and was demolished in 1994.

The Church of Christ started meeting in Rogers about 1913. The first church was at the corner of Second and Chestnut where Wesner's Grill is now located. In 1939, the Church of Christ bought the Methodist Church, North, which was directly across Second Street. The congregation paid $12,500 for the church and parsonage. The Church of Christ was at Second and Chestnut from 1939 until it was torn down in 1970. A new Church of Christ Downtown was built on the site and still thrives there today.

In 1958, the congregation of the Church of Christ split over a church doctrine matter. Fifty-eight members organized a new church, the Southside Church of Christ, and built a new building on South Sixth Street. The new church cost $35,000 and was dedicated on April 20, 1959. This building was soon outgrown, and a new Southside Church of Christ was built at 919 S. Dixieland Road in 1968.

This is just a glimpse of some of the religions practiced by the people of Rogers. These organizations helped make Rogers the great place it is today.

James F. Hales is an author and local historian. Email him at jfhales@aol.com.