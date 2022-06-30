July 4 forecast for Arkansas: Warm temperatures, slight chance of rain, meteorologists say

Across Arkansas, temperatures are expected to rise to the low to mid-90s on July 4, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the weather service, said there will be a 20% to 30% chance of isolated and scattered afternoon storms on Independence Day.

“It’s not something to cancel plans for,” Cooper said. “Our real concern is lightning safety.”

He said the weather service uses the phrase “when thunder roars, go indoors” to help remind people about staying safe from lightning. Cooper said that if people hear thunder, they should go inside immediately and wait until about 20 to 30 minutes after they hear the last clap of thunder before returning to outdoor activities.

The highest chance of rain for the week will be on Sunday, with up to a 50% chance of isolated rain and scattered storms, according to Cooper.

There is also a chance for a drought as abnormally dry conditions spread in the northern parts of Arkansas, according to the weather service in North Little Rock on Twitter.

“With little rain expected aside from isolated storms, conditions will worsen through July,” the weather service said in a tweet.

Cooper said temperatures are expected to rise as another “heat dome” settles over the southern United States. He said winds will bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

“Maybe it won’t be as bad as the weeks before the cold snap,” Cooper said. “But Arkansans will definitely notice the moisture in the air.”

Heat index values could be back in triple digits next week, Cooper said. Little Rock could see temperatures as high as 97 degrees as early as Wednesday.

Cooper said the scattered chance of rain for the Fourth of July is fairly typical.

“Based on the forecast, [July 4] is a little bit warmer than the average, but it won’t be the hottest day that week,” Cooper said.

He said he predicts the risk for heat-related illnesses to return as the lows forecast for next week are in the low 80s and the 70s, meaning there won’t be a chance of relief in the evening.

“When I see a low that is almost 80 degrees, as a meteorologist, that makes me pay attention,” Cooper said.