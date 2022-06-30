Ludicrous statement

I speak for all women when I state that it is inappropriate and disrespectful for anyone to think they have the right to say how a woman feels or thinks regarding aborting a pregnancy. Reading the article concerning rape and incest victims being unable to get an abortion in Arkansas was disturbing enough without reading Jerry Cox's quote stating that having an abortion doesn't take away the pain and we are not going to put a woman through an abortion.

We? This is not a "we" decision; it is a decision the woman who finds herself sexually abused and pregnant has to make with reproductive medical professionals. Carrying a pregnancy to term is also traumatic in these cases. Unless you have been sexually abused and become pregnant as a result of that abuse, you do not know how that person feels and only add to their anguish stating that you do. And to state that you would like to erase that trauma is ludicrous and the highest form of egotism and arrogance.

KATHERINE CLAWSON

Cedarville

A Republican show

As Republican after Republican steps before the cameras of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, the public (some 19 million viewers strong the first day) is hearing from former administration staffers, elected officials, presidential loyalists in key government positions, poll workers, Capitol police, all either willingly or by subpoena delivering credible testimony as to the actions of former president Donald Trump on that day. It has been called a Democratic witch hunt, but in truth this is a Republican show.

According to the testimony of Republicans, virtually all former Trump loyalists and many eyewitnesses, this president set in motion and then refused to acknowledge this tragedy, even endorsing the violence that killed or hurt police and protesters, sent duly elected government officials scurrying into tunnels, and threatened not only the life of his vice president but our democratic institutions.

Republicans are telling Congress that this man threw plates and attempted to commandeer the wheel of his own presidential limo to go to the Capitol to lead his base. This man was not playing around.

I have little hope that, even in the face of his disgrace at the hands of fellow Republicans who knew him best, Donald Trump will ever be held accountable, outside a rubber room. However, the persons I most want to be accountable are closer to home. I would like Sarah Huckabee Sanders to explain why she still covets the support of Donald Trump or the people who defend him. The idea of a governor who would endorse the violent overthrow of the government of the United States, plainly reconfirmed by scores of Republicans in this congressional hearing, sickens me.

In addition, I would like to see our six congressional representatives vocally and physically disavow this stain on our democracy. The best time to have done so would have been when they crawled out from under their desks and hidey-holes to resume the Electoral College count. Surely, before it is too late to save their reputations and this country's hopes as a democracy, they will do so now.

DANA STEWARD

Sherwood

Must respond to truth

I recently came across this piece and thought of how applicable it is today. Now more than ever, we need our newspapers!

Walter Lippmann wrote in one of the most prescient articles ever, in a 1919 edition of The Atlantic: "Men who have lost their grip upon the relevant facts of their environment are the inevitable victims of agitation and propaganda. The quack, the charlatan, the jingo, and the terrorist can flourish only where the audience is deprived of independent access to information. But where all news comes at second-hand, where all the testimony is uncertain, men cease to respond to truths, and respond simply to opinions. The environment in which they act is not the realities themselves, but the pseudo-environment of reports, rumors, and guesses. The whole reference of thought comes to be what somebody asserts, not what actually is."

RHONDA PATTON

Roland

Tax on contributions

Congress spends an astronomical amount of money. Would it not be reasonable to ask them to help provide this?

I propose a 25 percent tax on any and all campaign contributions, from the dogcatcher to the president. No exceptions! What could be fairer? The sole use for this tax would be to apply to the national debt.

Comments from politicians, media and lobbyists would be very interesting. Comments, please, on the limitless potential of such a tax. As expressed previously, one of the benefits of this would be improvement in air pollution in the Washington area.

JOHN HAIN JR.

Little Rock

Stench of hypocrisy

In his concurring opinion on the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that three other decisions which he felt were similar might also merit re-examination. These are Griswold (contraception), Lawrence (bedroom privacy) and Obergefell (same-sex marriage).

But there is a fourth that he did not mention: Loving (interracial marriage). How could he have missed that? Perhaps his wife Ginni told him to omit it.

Ah, the stench of hypocrisy!

MICHAEL LIEBER

Fayetteville