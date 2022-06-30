Sections
Little Rock bus involved in downtown crash

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:57 a.m.
A Little Rock Police officer works at the scene of an accident involving a Rock Region Metro bus Wednesday at the intersection of Fourth and Scott streets. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal).

A Rock Region Metro bus and a truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Scott and East Fourth streets in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, witnesses said.

Oliver Stewart, a pedestrian who was at the scene of the crash, said a large truck was likely attempting to turn when it struck the bus. Stewart said he was unsure whether the traffic light was red.

He said the truck left the scene after the crash.

Sam Hill, an officer with the Little Rock Police Department, said one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a minor injury.

A spokeswoman with Rock Region Metro said the damage to the bus was minor.

Passengers were ushered to another bus after the crash.

