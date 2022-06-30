Little Rock bus involved in downtown crash

A Rock Region Metro bus and a truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Scott and East Fourth streets in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, witnesses said.

Oliver Stewart, a pedestrian who was at the scene of the crash, said a large truck was likely attempting to turn when it struck the bus. Stewart said he was unsure whether the traffic light was red.

He said the truck left the scene after the crash.

Sam Hill, an officer with the Little Rock Police Department, said one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a minor injury.

A spokeswoman with Rock Region Metro said the damage to the bus was minor.

Passengers were ushered to another bus after the crash.