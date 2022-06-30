Mercy Fort Smith emergency room gets new entrance

FORT SMITH -- Construction stemming from a $162.5 million expansion of Mercy Hospital has required the hospital to move the entrance to its emergency room.

Emergency room patients are urged to enter through a new walkway near the medical building at 70th Street and Rogers Avenue, according to a news release. Patients should park at the building, at 7001 Rogers Ave., and enter through the walkway to the right of its canopy entrance. Signs are in place to direct patients and visitors to the new entrance.

Mercy is expanding its emergency room from 29 to 50 rooms and intensive care unit capacity from 38 to 64.

"The new ER will allow for about 25,000 more patient visits per year and include special considerations for infectious disease and behavioral health patients," the release states. "An additional 140 parking spaces are being added to accommodate the increased number of patients, with more convenient parking closer to the new ER entrance."

Construction for the expansion is expected to be finished in late 2024, the release states. The groundbreaking happened in February.



