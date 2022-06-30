



• R. Kelly, the former R&B singer who had long escaped criminal penalties despite decades of sexual misconduct allegations, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for racketeering and other crimes. The sentencing in Brooklyn marks the culmination of a stunning downfall for Kelly, 55, from a superstar hitmaker who was known as the king of R&B to a shunned artist whose musical legacy has become inextricable from his abuses. The chart-topping artist was among the most successful American musicians in the 1990s and 2000s, known for hits like "I Believe I Can Fly." But as his public image soared, he exploited his vast access to young fans and aspiring artists at concerts, luring them into sex with little regard for their age. The multiplatinum singer was found guilty on nine counts of racketeering and other crimes in September, after his federal trial in New York shed light on how he used enablers and sycophants to ensnare fans and aspiring artists while controlling their lives. The case was widely seen as a crucial milestone for the #MeToo movement, representing the first high-profile trial since the national reckoning around sexual misconduct to feature a powerful man whose victims were primarily Black women. Before the sentence was read, Judge Ann Donnelly listened to several accusers deliver vivid victim impact statements. The accounts added to the trial testimony of 11 accusers -- nine women and two men -- who often told jurors that Kelly had inflicted severe sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, had argued that the government's understanding of the appropriate sentencing range was flawed -- and asked for a sentence of under 10 years. But Donnelly ultimately agreed with prosecutors, who asked for a term "in excess of 25 years."

• Woody Allen told Alec Baldwin during a live interview on Instagram that he's mulling ending his movie-making career, saying directing has lost its luster. The two steered clear of addressing either the sexual abuse allegations against Allen or the fatal shooting last year on Baldwin's movie set as they spoke Tuesday. The public comment options were turned off, and the 45-minute interview attracted a modest audience of between 2,400 and 2,700 people. They chatted about Allen's writing, the use of profanity in films and the current state of Broadway. Allen, 87, said movie-making is not as exciting now that his films spend just a few days in theaters and then go to streaming. "A lot of the thrill is gone," he said. "It's not as enjoyable as it was." Still, he plans to make another movie later this year in Paris: "I'm going to make another one, and I'll see how it feels." Baldwin, 64, who has worked with Allen on a number of films, including "To Rome with Love," "Alice" and "Blue Jasmine," kept the mood light, complimenting Allen on his writing and realizing that neither had contracted covid-19.





Filmmaker Woody Allen attends a press conference for the film "Irrational Man," at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2015. (AP Photo)







Actor Alec Baldwin attends the screening for "Framing John DeLorean" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo)





