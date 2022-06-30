Key runway reopens at Dallas Love Field

DALLAS -- Love Field reopened its primary runway this week after a 14-month teardown and rebuild, a project that came in four months late and irked neighbors because commercial jets had to fly closer to neighborhoods.

The airport runway project faced construction slowdowns from ice storms last winter, rainy weather, supply and labor shortages as well as unexpected utility work.

Love Field now has two runways to use as the airport heads into the busiest travel stretch in two years. Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the summer, with 56,670 possible passengers at Love Field and 264,681 at nearby DFW International Airport.

"It is no secret that this project faced many challenges," Love Field director of aviation Mark Duebner said in a statement. "But we are extremely grateful to our partners and construction teams for joining us in our commitment to ensure the operational safety and efficiency" of the airfield.

The 20-gate airport is served by Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines, along with hundreds of charter and private aviation flights.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Texas factory survey logs June output cut

Nearly a quarter of manufacturing executives said they cut production in June, a sharp increase from May and earlier months, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Over 30% said new orders had declined, their company outlook had worsened and uncertainty shot up.

Some results were the worst since the first months of the pandemic, suggesting some manufacturers were pulling back in the face of a potential recession.

"We have seen a sharp decrease in demand across all sectors," a maker of textile products told the Dallas Fed. "How the Federal Reserve justifies interest rate increases, when all signs show we are heading for a recession, is beyond my comprehension."

Many execs cited inflation, supply chain constraints and labor shortages -- problems that have plagued businesses for months.

The survey was taken June 14-22 and included 90 executives from Texas manufacturing.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Index's 719.39 close follows 11.77 drop

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 719.39, down 11.77.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged as energy stocks underperformed the broader market on lower crude oil prices due to recessionary fears following three consecutive days of gains," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.