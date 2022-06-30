Notae, Moody join forces on Warriors’ summer team





FAYETTEVILLE-- Moses Moody and JD Notae will be teammates again this summer.

Moody and Notae, who helped the University of Arkansas to a 25-7 record and an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance during the 2020-21 season, are being reunited with the summer league team of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Notae, a third-team All-American guard for the Razorbacks this season after being named the SEC sixth man of the year in 2021, has signed with the Warriors as a free agent.

Moody, an All-SEC first-team pick as a freshman two years ago in his only college season, was a rookie guard with the NBA champion Warriors this season after being the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Playing in 52 regular-season games with 11 starts this season, Moody averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 11.7 minutes. He shot 43.7% from the field (80 of 183), including 36.8% on three-pointers (40 of 110), and 77.8% on free throws (28 of 36).

Moody played in 13 playoff games and averaged 3.2 points in 8.0 minutes. He shot 53.6% (15 of 28) from the field.

Notae, who played two seasons at Jacksonville (Fla.) University and two seasons at Arkansas after redshirting, scored 1,999 points in his college career.

Notae averaged 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 33.2 minutes this season when he was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press and The Sporting News and was voted a first-team All-SEC player by the coaches and members of the media.

Guard Payton Willis, who played at Fayetteville High School, also is on the Warriors' summer league team. Willis played at the University of Minnesota this season. He played two seasons at Vanderbilt, two seasons with the Golden Gophers and a season with College of Charleston before returning to Minnesota.

The Warriors open their summer league season Saturday against Sacramento at 6:30 p.m. Central in the California Classic at Chase Center -- Golden State's home arena -- in San Francisco. The game that will be televised by ESPN2.

Notae played his final two games for Arkansas in the Chase Center when the Razorbacks advanced to the NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals and beat No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga before losing to Duke in the regional final.

Stanley Umude, a senior guard for the Razorbacks last season after transferring from South Dakota, will play for the Detroit Pistons' summer league team after signing as a free agent.

Other former Razorbacks on summer league rosters are guard Isaiah Joe and forward Justin Smith with the Philadelphia 76ers; forward Jaylin Williams with the Oklahoma City Thunder; and guard Mason Jones with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams, from Fort Smith Northside, was a second-round pick by the Thunder in last week's draft at the No. 34 overall pick. The 6-10 Williams was a first-team All-SEC player as a sophomore last season.

Joe, also from Northside, was a second-round pick at No. 49 in the 2020 draft and has played for the 76ers the previous two seasons.

None





Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)





