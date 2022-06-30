



COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Big 12 hires new leader

Brett Yormark, an executive with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, was named Big 12 commissioner Wednesday, another unconventional hire by a major conference amid the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics. Yormark is taking over for Bob Bowlsby, who came to the league a decade ago after stints as athletic director at Stanford, Iowa and Northern Iowa. The background for Yormark isn't in college athletics, but could play an interesting role for a conference bracing for challenges in revenue with the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas while adjusting to athletes cashing in on use of their celebrity. Yormark is expected to start Aug. 1, but will be likely to make his first public appearance at Big 12 football media days in the Dallas area July 13-14. The hiring of Yormark is similar to the Pac-12′s choice for commissioner last year -- former MGM Resorts International executive George Kliavkoff, who also had an extensive background in digital media.

BASKETBALL

Curry to host ESPYs

Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, Stephen Curry will host The ESPYS. The show, which honors the past year's top athletes and moments in sports, airs live on ABC on July 20 from Los Angeles. Curry, who was named the Finals MVP, is nominated for three awards, including best male athlete. Off the court, Curry cofounded a multimedia company that focuses on diverse content involving family, sports and faith. Unanimous Media executive produces ABC's sports reality show "Holey Moley." Curry's cofounder, Erick Peyton, will serve as a co-executive producer of The ESPYS. The ESPYS will honor Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Bates selects E. Michigan

Emoni Bates, one of the top recruits in the 2021 men's basketball recruiting class, says he's transferring from Memphis to Eastern Michigan. Bates, in an Instagram post Wednesday, announced his decision to return to his hometown of Ypsilanti to play for the Eagles of the Mid-American Conference. An EMU spokesman said he could not confirm Bates' transfer. Bates averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game his freshman season at Memphis and started 13 of 18 games. He missed 15 games because of a back injury before appearing in the Tigers' two NCAA Tournament games. The 6-9 forward announced in April that he would leave Memphis and later said he would decide among Michigan, Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville and Eastern Michigan.

FOOTBALL

Leach signs extension

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance. MSU spokesman Brandon Langlois on Wednesday confirmed the extension, which was initially reported by several media outlets. The third-year coach's base annual salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million under the new deal. Known for his high-octane Air Raid offensive scheme -- and for being outspoken -- Leach is 11-13 in two seasons at MSU and 150-103 over a 20-year head coaching career with stops at Washington State and Texas Tech. The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 with wins over three ranked schools.

OLYMPICS

Stolen medal located

A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said. Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren't immediately able to locate the missing medal. On Monday, the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the gold medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business, police said in a statement. They handed it over to police, who plan on returning it to Poulter. The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said earlier this month.

HOCKEY

Kings deal for Fiala

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired high-scoring forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for their first-round pick in the upcoming draft and prospect Brock Faber. The Kings confirmed the deal Wednesday for the restricted free agent. They are expected to sign the Swiss star to a long-term contract extension. Fiala was one of the most attractive potential acquisitions in the NHL this summer after putting up career highs of 33 goals and 52 assists for the Wild last season. The left wing seems to be a perfect fit on the top line for the Kings, who ended their three-year playoff drought last spring despite scoring fewer goals than every postseason team except Dallas. The Wild get the 19th overall pick in the draft along with Faber, the Kings' second-round pick in 2020 and a star defenseman at the University of Minnesota.



