100 years ago

June 30, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Admission to full college standing in the University of Arkansas will be given to those who pass satisfactorily an intelligence test to be given Saturday by J.C. Jordan, University examiner, even though those who take the test have not completed the high school work ordinarily required for university entrance. Only men or women 23 or older will be allowed to take the test, which is based upon the idea that many persons who have not completed four full years of high school work may yet have picked up by the time they reach the age of 23 a considerable amount of both academic and practical knowledge.

50 years ago

June 30, 1972

• The Little Rock School Board endorsed Thursday the concept of volunteers to aid teachers by relieving them of non-professional chores, to serve as resource persons and to help tutor students on a one-to-one basis. ... All volunteers and teachers would undergo specialized training, and volunteers would be assigned only to those teachers requesting them. ... Serving perhaps two hours a week, the volunteers would perform secretarial tasks, serve as resource persons in specialized subject areas, help tutor lagging students and conduct a pre-school screening program.

25 years ago

June 30, 1997

• The state Department of Human Services has identified about 1,600 Arkansas welfare recipients who will be put on a "fast track" of moving from public assistance to work, an official said Monday. Starting today -- the first day of the 1998 fiscal year -- the department officially will begin implementing the first phase of its welfare reform plan. ... The federal Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 requires Arkansas to implement a welfare reform plan by today and have 25 percent of its welfare families in work or job training by Sept. 30. By 2002, half of welfare families must have a parent at work. ... The Arkansas act sets a two-year lifetime cap on receiving benefits with exceptions for hardship cases. ... Starting today, new welfare applicants must sign personal responsibility agreements, pledging to be involved in the welfare-reform process and to actively try to find a job, said Department of Human Services spokesman Joe Quinn.

10 years ago

June 30, 2012

• The Arkansas National Guard's 1039th Engineer Company will say goodbye to Arkansas this morning and head to Fort Bliss, Texas, the last stop before it deploys to Afghanistan. The more than 120 soldiers of this combat engineer company, which has headquarters in Harrisburg and Marked Tree, will clear supply routes of bombs for ground troops and help train the Afghan army in route-clearing methods. ... This is the second deployment for the 1039th. It first mobilized as part of the Arkansas National Guard's 875th Engineer Battalion to Iraq from May 2006 through September 2007. ... About one-third of the soldiers headed on the current 1039th deployment are combat veterans, with a dozen having deployed at least twice before.