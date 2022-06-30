Panelists address accepting LGBTQ

Three religious leaders spoke Wednesday about how each of their denominations is working to include or accept the LGBTQ+ community and what efforts they've made.

The panel -- the Rev. Frederick A. Davie, the Rev. James Martin, SJ, and Sarah Wilke -- appeared at the Clinton Presidential Center in the latest installment of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series. Frank Lockwood, religion editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, moderated the conversation.

The panelists took turns sharing their perspectives and experiences with human sexuality and its relationship with the American church.

Each speaker highlighted the importance of fully accepting the LGBTQ+ community and a need for less division.

Davie is the senior strategic adviser to the president at Union Theological Seminary.

He discussed his time growing up in a church in Belmont, N.C., his work in New York and his experience in various leadership roles throughout the Presbyterian Church.

Wilke, director of global relations for the Richard and Julia Wilke Institute for Discipleship at Southwestern College, spoke about her experience being a part of the LGBTQ+ community and having heavy involvement in the church.

Her role in the church often came at the expense of needing to be silent about her sexuality and her self identity. She said these experiences have driven her to push for change so that other individuals can experience an open and equal life within the church.

Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of several books, including "Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity," covered similar themes at the Wednesday night panel discussion.

Martin acknowledged the evolution of acceptance in the Roman Catholic Church, noting the efforts of Pope Francis and his ongoing, warm acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lockwood mentioned the sacrifice members of the LGBTQ+ community often have to make and asked the panel on their thoughts of the theme of "gradualism" and the church's pace of acceptance.

Both Davie and Wilke discussed the effect in asking members of the LGBTQ+ community to continue to "wait" for acceptance from the church.

"It's oppressive and it's unfair. It's not fair to ask people to delay becoming fully who they are and able to fully exercise that," said Davie.

All three speakers stressed the need for growing acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community within the church and how essential it is in having a better understanding of what faith and love really mean to their communities and practices.