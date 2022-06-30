Planning board OKs Go Kart Track facility

A Use Permitted on Review request to establish a Go Kart Track entertainment facility at 2100 E. Harding Avenue in a B-3, Highway Commercial zone was approved Tuesday by the city of Pine Bluff Planning Commission during its monthly meeting held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Chandra Griffin, executive director of Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, spoke on behalf of the application submission to allow construction of the entertainment venue.

Griffin said the PBURA acquired the property with the intention of redevelopment. The location was the former Regency Inn and sits in a prime location on East Harding's busiest intersection near a furniture store, grocery, bank, service stations, restaurants and the Broadmoor subdivision, according to Griffin.

"The citizens of Pine Bluff have voiced the need for more family entertainment," Griffin said. "This Go Kart Track will feature family entertainment for the young and old."

Griffin said the electric go-carts have zero emission and are extremely quiet and environmentally friendly.

Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Executive Director Larry Reynolds provided his recommendation to approve the request subject to on-site stormwater drainage being controlled to prevent unnecessary runoff into a nearby canal and erosion and the times of operation being established.

"This use is not specifically listed in any zone and the nearest comparison is in the Residential-Recreation (RR) zone, which mentions playing fields (outdoor entertainment)," according to Reynolds.

"Since this is a public/semi-public use, it falls under the Use Permitted on Review section, which requires this review by the Planning Commission as well as provides transparency for city involvement," said Reynolds. "The B-3 zone includes provisions for indoor recreation facilities, not outdoor."

Reynolds said when reviewing requests, the commission must consider the compatibility of surrounding uses as well as the impact on such areas.

"There is no question that the use would be considered harmonious with the area with the exception of the housing facility along the southeast corner of the property," he said. "No matter where it is located, two features of this use should be considered: traffic and noise. With regard to traffic, the location on Harding Avenue provides a prime opportunity for development with traffic counts at a fraction of what they were 20 years ago."

After reviewing the difference between electric go-carts and gas-powered go-carts, Reynolds said going electric reduces the concern for pollution and noise.

"Since the request is to use electric go-carts, this issue is minimized," he said. "Although there will be noise, it will be less than gas go-carts."

Reynolds added that most comparisons did not provide decibel levels and that noise levels will be based more on the number of carts than on the noise generated by gas-powered carts.

The commission made a motion to approve the request based on Reynolds' recommendations.