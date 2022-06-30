Razorbacks, ’Cats slated to play twice

FAYETTEVILLE -- For only the second time in 32 years since the University of Arkansas joined the SEC, the Razorbacks' men's basketball team will play home-and-home games against Kentucky in the same regular season.

Kentucky is among five SEC teams Arkansas will play at Walton Arena and on the road during the 2022-23 season, along with Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The SEC on Wednesday announced the opponents and sites for each conference team.

Tipoff times, dates and television information for SEC games will be announced later.

LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M are permanent home-and-home opponents for Arkansas as part of the 18-game SEC schedule.

Conference teams the Razorbacks will play only at home are Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Arkansas will play only on the road against Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The lone previous time the Razorbacks played Kentucky home-and-home in the regular season was in 2014, when Arkansas swept both games in overtime, winning 87-85 at Walton Arena and 71-67 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats also met at Barnhill Arena and Rupp Arena in 1993, but the latter game was in the SEC Tournament when Kentucky hosted the event.

Arkansas beat Kentucky 101-94 in 1993 in the Wildcats' only visit to Barnhill Arena before the Razorbacks moved to Walton Arena the next season.

When the Razorbacks and Wildcats played in the 1993 SEC Tournament semifinals in Rupp Arena, Kentucky won 91-82.

Eric Musselman, going into his fourth season as Arkansas' coach, is 33-20 in SEC games, including 26-9 the previous two seasons.

Among the first-year SEC coaches the Razorbacks will face are Florida's Todd Golden, LSU's Matt McMahon, Mississippi State's Chris Jans, Missouri's Dennis Gates and South Carolina's Lamont Paris.

Jans was New Mexico State's coach last season when the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 53-48 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Buffalo, N.Y.

Mike White is the new coach at Georgia, but he faced Arkansas in the SEC as Florida's coach the previous seven seasons. He also went against Arkansas as the coach at Louisiana Tech and as a player and assistant coach at Ole Miss.





SEC schedule breakdown

The 2022-23 SEC schedule breakdown for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team:

HOME AND HOME Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M

HOME ONLY Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State

ROAD ONLY Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt

NOTE Dates and times to be announced.



