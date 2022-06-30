Roe v Wade protesters block traffic in Little Rock; no arrests made

A small group of people protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn on Roe v Wade blocked traffic at Seventh and Chester streets Wednesday evening in Little Rock, but protesters moved along without incident when asked to by police, a department spokesman said.

Officers got a call around 7:20 p.m. about a group of roughly 20 demonstrators slowing traffic in the area, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Police asked the group to move along toward the Capitol, their destination, but the interaction was peaceful and there were no arrests, Edwards said.

Edwards could not say which side of the abortion debate the protesters were on, but photos of the group posted online showed them displaying signs in opposition to the court's decision last week.

The U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on June 24, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years, in a decision that will lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.