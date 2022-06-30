School news: Ole Miss, SAU, New Hampshire

Southern Arkansas

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 410 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester and have been named to its President's List. Among them are:

Leah Sanders, a senior Social Studies Education major with a minor in English, from Alma.

Paisley Nava, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Booneville.

Jessica Butler, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville.

John Orndorff, a senior Theater major from Gravette.

Alex Gray, a junior Foreign Language major with a minor in Theater from Greenwood.

Mariah Hamilton, a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Greenwood.

Cortney Hicks, a senior Agricultural Education major from Greenwood.

Heather Cato, a sophomore from Pea Ridge. She has not declared a major.

Blake Henderson, a senior Computer Science (Computer Game & Animation Design) major from Siloam Springs.

Paige Cupit, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron.

Makhalee Mortimore, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron.

With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU is located in Magnolia.

_

Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2022 honor roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Among them were:

Destiny Wilson of Harrison, majoring in Biological Science; Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith, Psychology and Sociology; Kiley Robison of Fort Smith, Forensic Chemistry; Ella Mertins of Fayetteville, Chemistry; Kaylan Melvin of Rogers, Psychology; Claudia Manning of Siloam Springs, Accountancy; Kathryn Kelly of Fayetteville, Biological Science.

Carli Jones of Rogers, Exercise Science; Lauren Hill of Fayetteville, Forensic Chemistry; Natalie Gumm of Siloam Springs, English; Alexis Chasteen of Cave Springs, Accountancy; Emillie Burgess of Fort Smith, Public Policy Leadership.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university located in Oxford.

_

New Hampshire

Devin Gardner of Ozark graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 20-22, 2022, earning a Master of Science degree in Microbiology.

Located in Durham, N.H., the University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

_

Eastern New Mexico

Aron Mullins of Springdale has been named to Eastern New Mexico University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

Eastern New Mexico University is located in Portales, N.M.

_

Mississippi College

Kyiah Julian of Greenwood was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries.

_

SAU Tech

SAU Tech in East Camden celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 7, 2022. The college awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states, including:

Joshua Anderson, Fayetteville, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Rebecca Banks, Fayetteville,a Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

Christian Barnett, Waldron, a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

James Beverly, Waldron, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Kristina Brann-Adams, Deer, Associate Degree in Computer Info Systems Technology.

Hunter Brantley, Harrison, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Benjamin Brixey, Fayetteville,a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ashley Bush, West Fork, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Christian Carter, Siloam Springs, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ian Cash, Harrison, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Lizeth Cervantes, Rogers, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Logan Cornelison, Rogers, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Trenton Cowan, Greenwood, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Tyler Crawford, Green Forest, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Bentley Crites, Rudy, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Barbara Duffney, Gentry, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Parker Edwards, Alma, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

John Fleming, Magazine, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Leland French, Rogers, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Vanessa Goodwin, Prairie Grove, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Cherokee Harlin, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Thomas Harmon, Bentonville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jacob Hart, Fayetteville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jordan Hawkins, Lamar, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Caitlyn Hobbs, Fayetteville, Associate Degree in Computer Info Systems Technology.

Grant James, Springdale, Technical Certificate in General Studies.

Codey Jordan, Bella Vista, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Nathan Keenan, Lowell, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Kaya Kidd, Fayetteville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jacob Kolasch, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ryan Krug, Tontitown, Associate Degree in Fire & Emergency Response.

Misty Laningham, Springdale, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

John Meeks, Harrison, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

John Moreno, Centerton, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Chris Mounce, Harrison, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Jacob Murrin, Springdale , Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Andy Pool, Fort Smith, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Ethan Price, Pea Ridge, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Neil Rice, Greenwood, Associate Degree in General Education.

Katelyn Ross, Siloam Springs, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Joshua Schoch, Rogers, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response .

Jacob Slocum, Centerton, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Cooper Smith, Wesley, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Samuel Spurlin, Harrison, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Kevis Stewart, Fayetteville, Associate Degree in Professional Studies.

Zane Taillon, Fayetteville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Steven Tole, Fayetteville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Shannon Vance, Clarksville, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Daniel Washburn, Springdale, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Jadyn Whitley, Prairie Grove, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

Paul Whitworth, Van Buren, Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response.

Johnathan Wilton, Lincoln, Associate Degree in Fire & Emergency Response.

Donald Winningham, Fayetteville, Technical Certificate in Law Enforcement.

David Yang, Rogers, Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice.

SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System.

_

PBS

Arkansas PBS has announced winners of the 2022 Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Students in grades K-3 across Arkansas submitted 93 entries for this year's contest, and all 14 winning stories are available to read online at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

Winners include:

Kindergarten: First place, Faith Ford of Luxora for "Love Makes Everything Better"; second place, Harper Porter of Bentonville for "The Baby Who Ate Trees"; and third place, Penelope Posadas of Rogers for "Once Upon a Dino Birthday Surprise."

First grade: First place, Abigail Wharton of Conway for "The Playful Pony and the Swimming Swordfish"; tied for second place, Sadie Montgomery of Rison for "The Lonely Giant" and Emerson Gitz of Batesville for "Peppa and Emmy's Big Adventure"; and third place, Beau Corley of Malvern for "The Blue Tornado and the Aliens."

Second grade: First place, Elijah Smith of Benton for "The Droid 8E8 and the Giant Space Worm"; second place, Henley Ritchie of Mountain Home for "The Girl Who Loves Books"; and third place, Bennett Yochum of Rogers for "The Camping Buds."

Third grade: First place, Isabella Posadas of Rogers for "Lying Lizzy"; second place, Charlotte Granderson of Fayetteville for "Sammy Salamander"; and tied for third place, Gunner Duck of Omaha for "Ninja Puppy in China" and David Archer McKnight of Sherwood for "The Badger and the Telekinetic Kangaroo."

In addition to being published to the Arkansas PBS website, these young authors will have the opportunity to read their stories for special segments during "Rise and Shine," a six-week summer learning broadcast series produced by Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education beginning July 6.

_

