• The 2022-23 SEC schedule breakdown for the remaining 13 schools besides the Arkansas men's basketball team:

ALABAMA

HOME AND HOME Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Miss. St. and Vanderbilt

HOME ONLY Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss

ROAD ONLY Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M

AUBURN

HOME AND HOME Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M

HOME ONLY Arkansas, Florida, Miss. St. and Missouri

ROAD ONLY Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt

FLORIDA

HOME AND HOME Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt

HOME ONLY Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee

ROAD ONLY Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Miss. St.

GEORGIA

HOME AND HOME Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina

HOME ONLY LSU, Miss. St., Missouri and Vanderbilt

ROAD ONLY Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M

KENTUCKY

HOME AND HOME Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt

HOME ONLY Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M

ROAD ONLY Alabama, Ole Miss, Miss. St. and Missouri

LSU

HOME AND HOME Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M

HOME ONLY Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt

ROAD ONLY Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Miss. St.

OLE MISS

HOME AND HOME Auburn, Georgia, Miss. St., Missouri and South Carolina

HOME ONLY Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M

ROAD ONLY Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Vanderbilt

Mississippi St.

HOME AND HOME Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee

HOME ONLY Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M

ROAD ONLY Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt

MISSOURI

HOME AND HOME Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Miss. St. and Texas A&M

HOME ONLY Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt

ROAD ONLY Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee

SOUTH CAROLINA

HOME AND HOME Georgia, Ole Miss, Miss. St., Tennessee and Vanderbilt

HOME ONLY Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M

ROAD ONLY Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri

TENNESSEE

HOME AND HOME Auburn, Kentucky, Miss. St., South Carolina and Vanderbilt

HOME ONLY Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri

ROAD ONLY Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M

TEXAS A&M

HOME AND HOME Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Missouri

HOME ONLY Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt

ROAD ONLY Kentucky, Ole Miss, Miss. St. and South Carolina

VANDERBILT

HOME AND HOME Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee

HOME ONLY Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miss. St.

ROAD ONLY Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M