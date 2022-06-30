BASKETBALL

UAPB women land former Georgia standout

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's team received a huge boost to its roster when former University of Georgia forward Maori Davenport recently decided to join the program.

The 6-4 sophomore, who was a 5-star prospect by ESPN out of high school, committed to Rutgers and played in 29 games during the 2019-20 season as a freshman before transferring to Georgia. She saw action in 14 games with the Lady Bulldogs but decided to step away from basketball last fall.

However, the Troy, Ala., native is set to make her return with the Golden Lions, who will welcome back a number of key players from last season's team that finished 13-16.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Pair of sports entities set to merge

Arkansas Prospects Baseball Academy, a prep showcase program, and Proformance Sports Academy, an athletic initiative that provides professional instruction and training, have decided to join forces.

The two entities are partnering up in order to better train and progress players.

"This partnership will allow us to offer state of the art training and development along with on-field competition through our team program," the newly-formed alliance recently said in a news release. "We are looking forward to working with you and high school players emphasizing physical, mental and spiritual development."

-- Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Rogers Hall of Fame announces class

Lee Ziemba, a standout offensive linemen, heads this year's class of inductees for the Rogers Mountaineer Athletic Hall of Fame, the board of directors announced Wednesday.

Ziemba earned Parade All American honors as a Mountie and went to Auburn where he was named to the 2010 American Football Coaches Association All-America team. He is joined by former basketball and golf coach Brenda Alexander, Nathan Ball, Kim Bowen, Early Villegas Mallow and Kane Moix.

The induction ceremony will be held Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School Mountie Arena.

-- Paul Boyd