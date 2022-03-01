Actor, author shows way in speech

Lou Gossett Jr. is many things: trailblazer, living witness to history, actor, writer, producer, director, author. But his road to success wasn't an easy one.

His life story and how he overcame adversity were intriguing enough to catch the attention of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough, who honored Gossett at the African American History month program put on recently by the commission.

"Through this program, we want to educate youth by highlighting historical achievements. It is important for our youth to connect with and hear from our older generation," said Scarbrough, who described the stories as an awakening. "Mr. Gossett, who is 84 years 'young,' would have been a part of Dr. King's generation."

With a smile that lit up the room and a charismatic personality, Gossett took the stage to give some words of encouragement, words he often had to give to himself as he endured racism in Hollywood.

Gossett's acting gained him an Emmy for Roots, an Oscar for An Officer and a Gentleman, and a Golden Globe for The Josephine Baker Story. With more than 200 acting credits, Gossett had what looked like fame and fortune on the outside, but there was a battle for freedom on the inside.

"Today, I am an elder," Gossett told the audience at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. "I am able to feel the love of this country even through the atrocities."

Gossett grew up in Brooklyn and had a love for acting. He became a success at it on Broadway, but he wanted something bigger than the stage so he chased his dreams all the way to Hollywood. Those dreams, however, came with nightmares.

"I didn't experience racism until I got to Hollywood in 1966 specifically," said Gossett. "My childhood wasn't like that. All of my agents and the people that I ran with all came from New York."

Gossett said he didn't understand when he wasn't allowed in the same venues as his white counterparts who came to Hollywood with him. There was one incident in particular that caused anger and resentment in his career.

In Gossett's book, An Actor and a Gentleman, he said it details that horrific day in Hollywood--a day he didn't think he would live to talk about.

Gossett was staying at the popular Beverly Hills Hotel and had already been harassed earlier that day by police officers who pulled him over.

That night he decided to take a stroll, admiring the luxury homes in a nearby Beverly Hills neighborhood only to find himself stopped by police again.

Gossett said he was targeted by police because "he fit the description." He said the police didn't believe he was staying in such an expensive hotel because he was Black and chained him to a tree for over an hour.

"Here I was, a grown man of 32, my arms chained around a tree, my hands trapped in handcuffs," said Gossett in his book. "At 6'4'' and 200 pounds I towered over the short, stubby policeman but I knew to resist would cause even more trouble."

Because of his race, Gossett said, getting TV and movie roles up until the '80s was twice as hard, not to mention the unequal pay, even after he had won an Oscar.

"It was hard for me to take in. It was hard on my system," said Gossett, who escaped the pain through drug use and alcohol. "For a while there I was a hippie...a rebel. I took it personally but for some reason, something told me I wouldn't live."

In 2004, Gossett went to rehab.

"I had some communication with God and he saved my life," said Gossett, whose health was declining due to substance abuse. "From there to now, it's been 72 professional years. It's not supposed to be possible, and for that, I am very quiet and grateful."

From his painful past, Gossett founded the Eracism Foundation, an organization dedicated to eradicating racism through programs that foster cultural diversity, historical enrichment, education and antiviolence initiatives.

"We define eracism as the removal from existence of the belief that one race, one culture, one people is superior to another," he said. "The answer to racism is eracism."

Gossett said the foundation provides young adults with the tools to live a racially diverse and culturally inclusive life. The program focuses on fostering cultural diversity, historical enrichment, education and anti-violence initiatives.

"We have the possibility now to be a great country," said Gossett. "The bottom line is you have to stay praying. It's going to take mankind to save mankind."