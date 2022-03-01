Anglin announces for reelection to District 9 position on Benton County Quorum Court

BENTONVILLE -- Republican incumbent Susan Anglin has filed to run for reelection to the Benton County Quorum Court.

Anglin, 66, is in her fifth, two-year term representing District 9, according to a news release. There are 15 seats on the Quorum Court, all held by Republicans.

Republican Shea Crosby of Bentonville and Democrat Jocelyn Lampkin of Bentonville also have filed for the District 9 seat.

Anglin of Bentonville owns and operates a beef cattle farm with her husband, Ryan, and their sons. She also is a registered nurse, according to the release.

"I am seeking reelection because I would like to continue to use my experience to serve the citizens in District 9 and the county in budgeting and spending tax dollars wisely to provide needed services and maintain the quality of life that we enjoy in Benton County," she said.

Anglin believes her experience will be valuable in the next two years as the court discusses and makes decisions regarding jail expansion, the use of American Rescue Plan funds and county growth issues that impact every aspect of county government and the services provided, according to the release.

The filing period ends today. The primary election will be held May 24, and the general election will be Nov. 8.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.