ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Area choral forces, actors join to ‘Lift Every Voice’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Lift Every Voice'

Music, including classical compositions by Little Rock native Florence Price, along with theater and spoken word performances, will be the focus of "Lift Every Voice: An Intergenerational Celebration of Music and Theatre," the inaugural offering in Opera in the Rock's 88 Keys Series, 7 p.m. today in the Third Floor Auditorium of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Mezzo-soprano Nisheedah Golden, the Philander Smith College "Collegiate" Choir, the University of Central Arkansas Gospel Choir and students in the Philander Smith Visual and Performing Arts Department and the Westwind School of Performing Arts will perform.

Tickets are $25 plus fees. Visit oitr.org/event/88keys-lifteveryvoice.

THEATER: 'Soldier's Fugue'

The service of three generations of the same family in American wars — Philadelphia native Elliot Ortiz (Leonel Martinez) in Iraq, his father (Darion Simpson) in Vietnam and his grandfather (Bryan Hernandez) in the Korean War — creates "Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue" by Quiara Alegria Hudes, which the University of Arkansas at Little Rock theater arts and dance department stages, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $10, $5 for UALR students and employees. Call (501) 916-3291 or visit ualr.edu/theatre. Masks required.

Circa Sacre

Australian-based Circa Sacre, a 10-person contemporary circus performance that blends acrobatics, dance and music to the music of Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" and a new composition by Philippe Bachman, is onstage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $18-35 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org. Masks required.

Thousands cheered

The sold-out, 16-performance run of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton," Feb. 8-20 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, drew more than 35,000 patrons and grossed more than $3.7 million in sales, promoter Celebrity Attractions has announced. The hall seats approximately 2,200.

A statistical analysis by the Broadway League, a New York-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, estimates the local economic impact at more than $12 million, the promoter said in a news release. The estimate includes economic impact generated by patrons, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants and parking, as well as the cost of local supplies and local labor involved in the production.



