Arkansas’ covid hospitalizations continue fall, though new vaccinations reach record low

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling Monday, although more patients were on ventilators and in intensive care compared with the day earlier.

Also on Monday, the state Department of Health said it had been notified of a total of eight cases of BA.2, a more-transmissible strain of the omicron variant, up from five as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Health Department reported showed active cases among public elementary school students and employees dropping to its lowest level since the start of the school year in August.

The state's total count of cases rose by 558, an increase that was larger by 63 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 13 than the one the previous Monday.

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 27, to 10,524.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number hospitalized with the virus fell by 10, to 455.

After falling for the previous 13 days, however, the number on ventilators rose by 15, to 75.

The number in intensive care rose by 21, to 148, after falling the previous two days.

Both numbers were still down by more than two-thirds from the levels they reached in January during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, noted that the total number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose slightly on Friday, possibly stemming from an increase in admissions after ice-coated roads earlier in the week caused people to put off seeking care.

The condition of some of those patients may have declined to the point where they are needing more intensive levels of care, she said.

"People get in the hospital, and then they don't go on the ventilator right away," Dillaha said.

"It takes some days to worsen to the point where they need a ventilator, so it's a little bit of a lagging indicator."

She said all but 25 of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month, and the other two occurred earlier in January.

"We still have an elevated number of deaths," Dillaha said.

Because reported deaths tend to lag far behind new cases, "it's probably going to be elevated for a while," she said.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 11 covid-19 patients on Monday, down from 14 on Friday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients on Monday included three who were on ventilators, up from two on Friday.

More than half the 11 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only three had been fully immunized, DeMillo said.

'STEALTH OMICRON'

Arkansas' first case caused by BA.2 was reported to the Health Department on Jan. 31.

The subvariant is sometimes called "stealth omicron" because it lacks a genetic trait that helps distinguish cases caused by omicron from those caused by other variants.

In a statement last week, reporting on an advisory group's findings, the World Health Organization said initial data suggests BA.2 is more transmissible than the original omicron strain, known as BA.1.

Although a paper by Japanese researchers, based on experiments involving hamsters, suggested that BA.2 may cause more severe illness, information on people infected in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark, where immunity from vaccination or natural infection is high, hasn't indicated an increase in severity, the WHO reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, BA.2 accounted for about 3.8% of coronavirus cases in the United States the week ending Feb. 19, up from 2% a week earlier.

"There has been some concern in other countries that it would slow the downward trend," Dillaha said.

So far, however, she said she hasn't seen convincing evidence that it has done that, although it is the dominant strain in some countries.

"We're watching it to see if it does behave differently [from BA.1], but so far, we're not seeing great differences," Dillaha said.

SCHOOL CASES DOWN

According to a Health Department report, Arkansas had 542 cases among public elementary school students and employees on Monday that were considered active, meaning the person had tested positive and was still considered infectious.

That was down by more than two-thirds from the number on Feb. 17, the last time the department had provided an update.

Over the same period, the number of the state's 261 traditional school districts and charter school systems with at least five active cases also fell by more than two-thirds, from 94 to 30.

The Rogers School District had the most active cases, 41, on Monday, followed by the Little Rock School District with 40 and the Bentonville School District with 34.

Among private elementary and secondary school students, the number of active cases fell by 28, to 40, from Feb. 17 to Monday.

Christ the King Catholic School in Little Rock had seven active cases, and Our Lady of Holy Souls School, also in Little Rock, had five.

No other private schools were listed as having at least five active cases.

FEWER POSITIVE TESTS

Statewide, Dillaha said, just 5.3% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Sunday, down from an initial report of 8.4% about a week earlier and an all-time high of more than 37% the week ending Jan. 18.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

"I'm happy with the numbers coming down the way they are," Dillaha said Monday.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 79, on Monday, followed by Benton County with 52 and Saline County with 50.





The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 819,984.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 2, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 669.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 730, to 5,339, the first time it had been below 6,000 since Dec. 1.











VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 386 -- the smallest daily increase since the department started regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021.

Booster shots made up 42% of the increase on Monday.

The count of first doses rose by 105, which was also a record low.

According to the CDC, 65.7% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, a percentage that hadn't changed since Wednesday.

After rising slightly on Friday, the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.5%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 37.8% had received a booster dose as of Monday, up from 37.7% as of Friday.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it fell from being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th to 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 76.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.7% had received a booster dose.