Arkansas softball bounces back, splits doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel didn't like much of anything that happened in the first game of the Razorbacks' doubleheader against Louisville on Monday.

But she was all smiles following the second game.

Hannah McEwen drove in five runs, while Hannah Gammill and Linnie Malkin both homered as No. 8 Arkansas dominated Louisville 14-0 in five innings in the nightcap.

That was quite a change from the first game that Louisville all but controlled, jumping to a 7-0 lead en route to an 8-4 win.

"I don't like the first game by any means obviously and not necessarily because we lost," said Deifel, whose team committed five errors in the opener. "I just really didn't like how we played. That's not our standard. I do like their response and I like their response from start to finish."

Arkansas (9-4) got off to a quick start with two runs in the bottom of the first, then took command with an eight-run second inning.

McEwen's three-run double and Malkin's three-run homer were the big blows in the inning. Malkin's second home run of the day gave Arkansas a 10-0 lead.

Gammill added her sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the fourth, while McEwen drove in two more with a single for a 14-0 lead.

Danielle Gibson paced the Razorbacks' 14-hit attack, going 3 for 3 with 2 RBI. Gammill and McEwen finished with two hits each.

Chenise Delce (3-1) was dominant in the circle behind the Razorbacks' huge offensive outburst. The transfer from Tulsa tossed 5 shutout innings, allowing just 2 singles, striking out 10 and walking only 1.

The redshirt junior struggled in multiple outings last weekend, but she was different against Louisville (8-5).

"That's the Chenise that we know and that's what she's shown us since she got here every day except last weekend," Deifel said. "She grinded this week, just really, really worked on feeling her spin better. Getting her in position to have a more aggressive spin, more aggressive snap, and so I'm just really proud of the way she worked all week and obviously her outing was outstanding."

Louisville 8, Arkansas 4

The Cardinals jumped in front 7-0 after three innings and held on in game one.

Kendall Smith's three-run homer off reliever Lauren Howell punctuated a five-run top of the third.

Arkansas got a two-run homer from Malkin in the bottom of the fourth and added pinch-hit solo homers from Kacie Hoffman and Rylin Hedgecock in the bottom of the seventh. But Taylor Roby came on to get back-to-back strikeouts to seal it for the Cardinals.

Malkin and Taylor Ellsworth each went 2 for 3 for Arkansas. Starter Callie Turner (0-1) took the loss, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on just 2 hits in 2 innings.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play six games over four days later this week as they host the Easton Razorback Rumble beginning on Thursday. Arkansas will take on Missouri State on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Razorbacks will play Kennesaw State and Missouri-Kansas City on Friday, Missouri State and Kennesaw State on Saturday and finish with a game against UMKC on Sunday.