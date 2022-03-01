Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparison

WHEN Wednesday, 8 p.m.

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 23-6, 12-4 SEC; LSU 20-9, 8-8 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 4; LSU won 1

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 68-25 in third season at Arkansas and 177-59 in seventh season overall in Division I; LSU: Will Wade — 103-49 in fifth season at LSU and 194-94 in ninth season overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads LSU 39-34

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated LSU 65-58 on Jan. 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by ESPN2 and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 5 1/2-point favorite.

NOTABLE JD Notae scored 19 points and Jaylin Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-58 victory at LSU on Jan. 15. Keith Smart served as Arkansas’ interim coach because Eric Musselman was recovering from shoulder surgery … Arkansas is 16-1 in Walton Arena this season with the lone loss to Vanderbilt … LSU has two SEC road victories at Florida and Texas A&M … LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, a 6-8 transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench … The Tigers are averaging 11.1 steals to lead the nation … Arkansas has won 13 of its last 14 games … Stanley Umude leads the Razorbacks with 20 dunks … Arkansas is No. 23 in the NET rankings. LSU is No. 18 … Arkansas is 35-29 against LSU in SEC games … LSU Coach Will Wade is 6-4 against the Razorbacks and has won twice in Walton Arena in 2018 and 2019 … The Razorbacks haven’t swept the Tigers since 2017.

LSU PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Sr.; 10.3; 2.5

G Brandon Murray, 6-5, Fr.; 10.0; 2.8

F Darius Days, 6-7, Sr.; 13.1; 7.8

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5, So.; 3.9; 3.0

C Efton Reid, 7-0, Fr.; 6.5; 4.5

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 19.1; 4.3

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.; 11.2; 4.7

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.6; 9.7

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.; 10.1; 5.3

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 3.6; 2.4

TEAM COMPARISON

LSU – Arkansas

72.9 Points for 77.4

61.9 Points against 67.6

+3.0 Rebound margin +4.3

+3.3 Turnover margin +2.9

44.2 FG pct. 44.3

32.8 3-pt pct. 31.2

71.4 FT pct. 74.6