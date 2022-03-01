Art of listening

I've noticed those around me who love to drone on about themselves, their problems and experiences. We know who they are. And it doesn't take long to figure out to steer clear at every opportunity, lest we become trapped.

Unfortunately, I continue to watch some people rudely and regularly interrupt others who are striving to complete a story they've started.

It's difficult for overly impulsive types to simply listen respectfully until the other person has completed their point. Hearing another's story without leaping in with what I call a "topper" of their own can require too much patience.

Basic suggestions for becoming a thoughtful conversationalist appeared on the Internet the other day. I wish everyone would read and heed in the interest of fundamental civility and mutual respect.

"Talk less. Listen more. Ask questions when warranted. Some people drone on about their past problems and failures without realizing whether their listeners care enough to be interested. In fact, complaining about water flowed beneath one's life bridge is a great way of dampening another's desire to even launch into a conversation.

"Listen first and answer questions. But don't wade off into long and detailed stories that can mean nothing to others unless you are asked to ramble on.

"Choose to speak in courteous tones while trying not to complain or criticize much unless it's really necessary. Try to accept situations as they are. Everyone is going through surprisingly similar issues (think finances, family disputes, utilities and all form of personal matters). Others generally have a low tolerance for others' whining and complaining. A tiny amount of that goes a long way. Always look for positive things to add to any conversation."

None of us can go wrong by simply becoming better listeners while gaining an awareness of what is appropriate socially to share and when to share it.

Sadly, I'm sure, like me, you've also noticed over the years how badly we need to improve our ability to communicate effectively.

The way we were

Lifelong friend Ken Reeves of Harrison recently reminded those of us in junior high together what life was like during the 1950s and early '60s before the corrosive daily effects of Big Tech began changing us into what we've become.

Can anyone reading below relate to this era, sadly never to be repeated in the great experiment we know as the United States?

Taking a quarter to school with you each day would buy a hamburger for 15 cents and a soda and candy bar for a nickle each.

Summer serial movies at the local theater were 10 cents a ticket, and we often sat in balconies.

Icy root beer floats were served attached to your driver's side window.

Running a wire from the back of one's radio to the window screen improved reception for AM radio stations.

Music was played via needles on vinyl discs revolving on record players.

We'd often park and spark alongside a dirt road on the outskirts of town or at a local drive-in movie. Other times we'd cuddle and hide from the world under blankets on hayrides.

We'd highlight hair by pouring lemon juice in it, then lying out by the swimming pool or in the backyard until it bleached out somewhere between blonde and orange.

Going steady was symbolized by giving your girlfriend either your letter jacket, a ring, or perhaps a cleat from your football shoe for her to wear around her neck.

A 10-year-old boy could leave home at noon with his fishing pole or air rifle and instructions to be home before dark.

We knew everyone at the grocery store and recognized friends' cars on sight.

There were occasional fist fights on the playground or at halftime of football or basketball games.

Television sets with adjustable antennas perched on top only brought in three channels.

We had fans but no air conditioning, and floor furnaces and radiators, but no central heat.

Clotheslines dried everything.

We played spin-the-bottle at junior high school parties.

We walked to the swimming pool and to school.

Milk was delivered to your doorstep each morning.

We'd often put peanuts or M&M's in a Coke or Pepsi.

There were dirt streets in many towns. Harrison's most popular was Speer Lane, the teens' parking paradise.

School had frequent paddlings, two-a-day football practices, and gun racks in the rear windows of students' pickups.

We'd pick up hitchhikers in cars without seatbelts.

There were dimmer switches on the floor.

Some would punch a hole in their muffler so their older-model car would sound cooler, and get a patch of rubber in all three manual gears on the column.

We's listen to Wolfman Jack and Chicago's Dick Biondi while cruising from one drive-in restaurant to another.

The girls wore bobby socks and sneakers and the boys wore whites. There was also Brylcream, English Leather, Canoe, Brut, Old Spice, White Shoulders and Clearasil to enhance our fledgling personas.

There's so much more.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.