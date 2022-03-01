ASU, UALR women win Sun Belt honors

SUN BELT CONFERENCE WOMEN’S AWARDS

Player of the Year Starr Jacobs, Texas-Arlington

Defensive Player of the Year Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana-Lafayette

Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Newcomer of the Year Alexia Allesch, Appalachian State

Sixth Woman of the Year Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Coach of the Year Shereka Wright, Texas-Arlington

First team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana-Lafayette

Starr Jacobs, Texas-Arlington

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Second team

Alexia Allesch, Appalachian State

Sali Kourouma, University of Arkansas-Little Rock

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Terryn Milton, Texas-Arlington

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Third team

Janay Sanders, Appalachian State

Mayra Caicedo, University of Arkansas-Little Rock

Trinitee Jackson, Arkansas State

Makayia Hallmon, Louisiana-Lafayette

Kyren Whittington, Louisiana-Monroe

Amber Leggett, Troy

Arkansas State University guard and Little Rock Central alumna Lauryn Pendleton was named the Sun Belt Conference Women's Freshman of the Year on Monday after shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.0% on three-pointers.

Pendleton, who led the Sun Belt in free-throw percentage at 84.1% and was the highest-scoring true freshman at 11.2 points per game, is the first ASU player to receive the honor since Julie Hagood in 1996-97.

University of Arkansas-Little Rock forward Sali Kourouma was a second-team All-Sun Belt member after leading the Trojans in scoring at 17.5 points per game, good for third in the Sun Belt. The Kati, Mali, native ranked among the top 70 scorers nationally and logged at least 20 points in eight of 19 games played.

UALR's Mayra Caicedo was a third-team all-conference honoree -- the second straight season in which Caicedo has been a third-team member. The Trojans' point guard averaged 5.2 assists, good for 35th nationally, and along with Kourouma, ensure that Coach Joe Foley has had an All-Sun Belt honoree in each of his 19 seasons.

ASU forward Trinitee Jackson grabbed a third-team spot with Caicedo as well. The junior built on her first two seasons, setting new career-best averages in points (11.8), rebounds (8.6), minutes (21.1) and field-goal percentage (51.4%).