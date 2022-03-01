ASU’s Omier named Sun Belt’s top player

SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN’S AWARDS

Player of the Year Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

Defensive Player of the Year Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

Freshman of the Year Duke Deen, Troy

Newcomer of the Year Efe Odigie, Troy

Sixth Man of the Year Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern

Coach of the Year Terrence Johnson, Texas State

First team

Adrian Delph, Appalachian State

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

David Azore, Texas-Arlington

Caleb Asberry, Texas State

Efe Odigie, Troy

Second team

Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina

Jordan Brown, Louisiana-Lafayette

Jay Jay Chandler, South Alabama

Charles Manning Jr., South Alabama

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Third team

Corey Allen, Georgia State

Kane Williams, Georgia State

Kobe Julien, Louisiana-Lafayette

Andre Jones, Louisiana-Monroe

Javon Franklin, South Alabama

Norchad Omier has always told himself "everything is possible."

But if you'd told Omier four years ago, while back home in Bluefields, Nicaragua, that he'd one day be named the Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year, he admits he'd never have imagined that.

The 6-7 forward doesn't have to envision that day any longer.

Omier added to his collegiate career Monday, claiming the Sun Belt's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards along with first-team all-conference honors. The sophomore is only the third player in league history to win Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season, and he's also only the third to follow a Freshman of the Year campaign with Player of the Year honors.

"I'm thankful for it," Omier said. "It feels good to be player of the Year but I want a championship. Being Player of Year is great, but [getting] that ring -- that's what really matters to me."

Omier is the third Red Wolf to win Sun Belt Player of the Year, joining Chico Fletcher (1997-98 and 1998-99) and Jeff Clifton (1993-94), and after being an All-Sun Belt first-team honoree last season, Omier became the first ASU player to receive that recognition in consecutive seasons since Jason Jennings in 2001 and 2002.

"There's nobody that I think can be a better representation of this program and this university than Norchad Omier," Coach Mike Balado said. "He deserves all the accolades ... [and] I'm really, really proud of his growth, development and continued maturity of helping this team get to 17 wins and continue to change the culture of this program."

Numbers alone tell the story of Omier's stellar season. He's averaged 17.2 points and 12.0 rebounds in 27 games for the Red Wolves, shooting nearly 65% from the field.

Only Utah Valley's Fardaws Aimaq is posting at least as many points and rebounds per game, and among players averaging at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, Omier is second nationally in Player Efficiency Rating at 34.4 -- one spot behind National Player of the Year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and one spot ahead of All-American Kofi Cockburn of Illinois.

In Sun Belt games, Omier ranked second in scoring (19.1), first in rebounding (13.3), first in field-goal percentage (63.4%), fifth in steals (1.7) and third in blocks (2.0). He also had 12 double-doubles in 15 league games and strung together 10 straight games with double-doubles between Dec. 19 and Feb. 3.

What this season has meant for Omier's future is something both he and Balado did not discuss in depth Monday. The Red Wolves will have a shot at that ring Omier craves beginning Thursday afternoon when they start their Sun Belt Tournament run against Louisiana-Monroe.

But a reporter from back in Nicaragua asked the newly-crowned Sun Belt Player of the Year about the possibility of going pro in the near future.

"When the season ends, we'll sit down and talk with his parents and decide what the best move would be with the feedback that we get closer to NBA pre-draft workouts," Balado said. "All I can say is, multiple teams -- and I mean more than five -- have been extremely interested in this young man and what he brings to the table."