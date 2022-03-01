Baylor topples Texas behind Flagler, Akinjo

AUSTIN, Texas -- Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men's game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).

Baylor also got 13 points from Kendall Brown and 12 from Flo Thamba.

Texas (21-9, 10-7) tied it 54-all on Christian Bishop's tough layup in traffic with just over five minutes to play before Flagler answered with a twisting layup, then a three-pointer to push the Bears' lead to five.

After Texas called a timeout, forward Timmy Allen got too close on a layup and hit the underside of the rim. Another Baylor basket and two free throws from Akinjo pushed the Bears' lead to 63-54 with just under two minutes left.

Baylor held Texas scoreless for nearly five minutes in building the lead.

Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas.

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 73,

KANSAS STATE 68

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as 12th-ranked Texas Tech finished undefeated at home with a win over Kansas State.

The Red Raiders (23-7, 12-5 Big 12) have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season. Bryson Williams added 19 points for the Red Raiders, and Adonis Arms had 10.

There were nine ties and eight lead changes in the second half, the last on a jumper by Warren that hit the front of the front of the rim, bounced up and then fell through to make it 69-68. He added two free throws with 13 seconds left.

Kansas State (14-15, 6-11), which played without standout guard Markquis Nowell because of a hamstring issue, missed two three-pointers in the final minute. Mike McGuirl missed one before Nijel Pack's shot from beyond the arc was blocked by Mylik Wilson.

NO. 24 IOWAS 82,

NORTHWESTERN 61

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern.

It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.

Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four three-pointers. Bohannon, playing his sixth season with the Hawkeyes, leaned down and kissed the center-court logo when he came out of the game for the last time with three minutes to play.

Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten).

