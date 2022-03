Baylor women rout Iowa Statefor Big 12 regular-season title

AMES, Iowa -- NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night.

Smith was the catalyst as the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) seized control in the second quarter and cruised to their ninth straight win.

Jordan Lewis contributed 23 points for Baylor as the Bears completed a season sweep of the Cyclones.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (24-5, 13-4) with 19 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throw attempts but shooting 4 of 19 from the floor.

There were six lead changes early in the second quarter, before Baylor seized control.

Joens made two free throws to put Iowa State up 24-21, but the Bears answered with a 13-2 run.

Smith was dominant, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the first half. She made eight of her first 10 shots.

Joens paced the Cyclones with 14 points in the first 20 minutes, but struggled shooting. A 38.7% shooter from three-point range on the season, Joens missed all seven of her attempts from behind the arc during the first half. She finished 0 for 8, fouling out with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Iowa State shot just 29% before the break as Baylor built a 41-29 advantage.

Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) saves the ball from going out of bounds as Iowa State forward Morgan Kane (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)



Baylor coach Nicki Collen, left, greets Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly before an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)



Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) and Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)



Iowa State forward Nyamer Diew (1) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)