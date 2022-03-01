Belarus says charter changes OK’d

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country's voters approved constitutional changes that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham.

The referendum on the changes took place Sunday, several days after Belarus' closest ally Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow deployed forces to Belarusian territory weeks earlier under the pretext of joint military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of an attack last week.

Belarus' Central Election Commission said that 65.2% of voters supported the constitutional amendments.

They bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during President Alexander Lukashenko's tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a "newly elected president" assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The changes also shed Belarus' neutral and nonnuclear status, paving the way for closer military ties with Russia. Lukashenko previously said his country could host Russian nuclear weapons.

According to election officials, only 10.1% voted against the amendments. The voter turnout was reportedly 78.6%.

The Belarusian opposition alleged that no one was counting the votes, making it a rigged election.

"It is a betrayal of the country, betrayal of the nation," opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said from Lithuania, where she has been in exile since August 2020. "In order to hold on to power, Lukashenko held a fake referendum and offered our lands for the Russian troops to invade [Ukraine]."

In 2020, protesters demanding a new election and Lukashenko's ouster faced a crackdown from the authorities, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands beaten. Tsikhnaouskaya urged Belarusians to use Sunday's referendum as a pretext for more protests.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova of The Associated Press.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko casts his ballot at a polling station during the referendum on constitutional amendments in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Belarusians vote at a referendum on constitutional amendments that could allow country's strongman Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power until 2035. (BelTA pool photo via AP)

