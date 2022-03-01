Central Arkansas Library System drops mask mandate for all branches

The Central Arkansas Library System has dropped its mask mandate for all branches, effective today.

Attendees of certain events hosted by the library system, including shows at the Ron Robinson Theater, will still need to wear masks.

For a period of time between May and August, masks were recommended but not required for patrons entering library buildings.

However, in mid-August, the library system reimposed its mask mandate amid a surge of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas driven by the delta variant.

At a library system board meeting Thursday, Lisa Donovan, deputy executive director of library operations and director of literacy and learning, said the executive team had discussed easing the covid-19 health protocols.

A decision was made several weeks ago when individuals were planning March programs "to allow them to plan for some in-person programs because the numbers were down and we felt like it was the right time to do that," Donovan said.

She added that officials had been considering lifting the mask requirement and watching what other organizations were doing.

Officials decided that it was time to lift the mask requirement because of the low numbers as well as the availability of vaccines and high-quality masks, Donovan said.

In-person programs will be allowed again within the library system effective today, she said, describing the move as "not as huge a diversion as the masking policy, really."

Donovan indicated that some in-person programs were underway "here and there" until the surges tied to the delta and omicron variants of the virus.

She recalled that masks had been consistently required for most of the pandemic, with the exception of a couple months right before the delta variant.

At the same time, Donovan noted that masks will still be required in some situations.

Attendees of an upcoming used-book sale scheduled for March 10-12 in the basement of the Main Library at 100 Rock St. will need to wear masks.

Additionally, at the library system's Ron Robinson Theater, attendees age 2 or older will have to continue to wear masks.

Patrons 13 and older also will have to provide proof of vaccination or, alternatively, proof of a negative covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event's start time.

Events at the Ron Robinson Theater are set to resume in earnest this month with a slate of film screenings as well as a live event Saturday that will feature "legends" of local radio.

The 315-seat venue is located in the River Market District at 100 River Market Ave.

In a written report prepared for last Thursday's library system board meeting, Executive Director Nate Coulter wrote that since the board meeting the previous month, nine staffers had tested positive for the virus.

The library system had 214 full-time employees, 73 part-time employees and six pages as of last week, Coulter noted for context in his report.